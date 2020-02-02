The Osbourn Park Yellow Jackets claimed their third consecutive Cedar Run District regular season championship Friday by beating John Champe’s girls basketball team 69-35 on the road in Aldie.
The victory gave them an 8-0 district record, so they clinched the title with Stonewall Jackson (5-3) losing to Patriot on Friday, 41-27. Osbourn Park also improved to 15-5 overall.
Katie Lemanski and Alex Harju each scored 14 points to lead the Yellow Jackets, while Jo Raflo had 11.
Woodbridge boys basketball 58, Forest Park 51
The Woodbridge-Forest Park rivalry needed overtime again Friday, but the Vikings turned the tables with a 58-51 victory at home after losing to the Bruins 53-50 in overtime on the road Jan. 16.
Shane Feden scored a game-high 17 points Friday to help Woodbridge overcome a 13-9 deficit in the first quarter and a 30-19 halftime hole. The Vikings narrowed that deficit to 36-26 entering the fourth period before finishing on a 20-10 run to force overtime.
So Woodbridge bumped its record to 11-8 overall and 6-3 in the Cardinal District while the Bruins fell to 10-10 and 5-5. Kai Bowers added 13 points, joining Fedn with three 3-pointers each, while Mekhi Mims and Dylan Simmons had eight points apiece.
For Forest Park, Kevin Johnson had 12 points on three 3-pointers while Kenyani Lee and Kenneth Clark had nine each with seven from Leon Farley and six from Tyler Smith.
Woodbridge girls basketball 54, Forest Park 37
The Woodbridge Vikings broke Forest Park’s seven-game winning streak in Cardinal District play Friday by beating the Bruins 54-37 at home.
So the Vikings have won four consecutive district games after starting the girls basketball season only 3-2 in Cardinal play with a 58-49 loss to Forest Park on Jan. 16. Now Woodbridge has a 7-2 district record with a 9-8 mark overall while Forest Park stands at 8-2 and 12-7, keeping the Vikings in contention for the Cardinal regular season championship.
They fell behind 17-10 in the first quarter Friday, but used a 17-6 run for a 27-23 lead entering halftime before finishing the third period ahead 42-32. Alia Denwiddie scored nine of her 13 points in the second quarter while Naja Ngongba had 12 points in the game and Vanessa Laumbach had 11.
Laumbach also had 10 rebounds and Ngongba had seven, while Denwidde had three steals. Ngongba added three blocks and Laumbach had two.
For the Bruins, Kayla Burton had 10 points, Angel Jones had nine and Janiah Jones had six.
Battlefield girls basketball 36, Osbourn 29
The Battlefield Bobcats shut out Osbourn’s girls basketball team in the second quarter Friday to beat the Eagles 36-29 at home in Haymarket.
Sofia Miller led the Bobcats with 10 points and five blocks as they improved their record to 9-11 overall and 4-4 in the Cedar Run District while the Eagles fell to 11-10 and 0-8. She helped the Bobcats take a 12-7 lead in the first quarter, a 16-7 advantage at halftime and a 27-19 lead entering the fourth period.
Kat Jenks finished with eight points while adding five each were Anna Tekampe, Julia Mitchell, Isabel Kelly and Jordan James. Tekampe also had 10 rebounds, including six offensive, four steals and two blocks.
Reese Burch had six rebounds and Mitchell had four assists, while Jenks had five steals and Tekampe had four.
Heritage Christian 46, Bethel Christian 45
Trailing by one point late in the fourth quarter Friday, Bret Cormican tipped in a missed jump shot as time expired to give the Heritage Christian Patriots a 46-45 win on the road in Hampton.
His offensive rebound and field goal gave them the victory despite the Patriots never leading by more than five points in the game before boosting their boys basketball record to 5-5 overall and 4-1 in the Old Dominion Association of Church Schools Conference.
Heritage led 22-21 at halftime, but Bethel entered the fourth quarter with the lead before Hayden James gave the Patriots a one-point advantage with 50 seconds remaining. Bethel then drew a foul on a 3-pointer and made 2 of 3 ensuing free throws, setting the stage for Cormican’s game-winner.
Cormican finished with 13 points and James scored nine of his 15 points in the fourth quarter to keep Heritage alive, while Adam Kemp ended with 12 points. James also had four assists and three steals, while Cormican had three blocks.
Brentsville girls basketball 45, Skyline 44
One night after beating Skyline 45-44 Thursday on the road in Front Royal, the Brentsville Tigers lost to William Monroe’s girls basketball team 48-44 at home in Nokesville.
They rallied from a 34-13 deficit against Monroe to trail by only one point late in the fourth quarter, but the Dragons still pulled out the victory to drop Brentsville’s record to 14-4 overall and 5-3 in the Class 3 Northwestern District.
Alden Yergey led the Tigers with 17 points, Gabby Garrison had 13 and Cai Smith had 10. Against Skyline, Yergey had 22 points, Garrison had 10 and Smith had seven as Brentsville built a 32-17 lead by halftime.
Patriot boys basketball 67, Stonewall Jackson 40
Zack Blue continued his recent hot 3-point shooting Friday by making 5 of 9 to help the Patriot Pioneers beat Stonewall Jackson’s boys basketball team 67-40 on the road in Manassas.
So over the past six games he has made 23 of 37 3-pointers (62 percent) to average 19.8 points per game in that stretch, including 25 Friday. Blue made 10 of 17 field goals overall against the Raiders, whose record fell to 6-13 overall and 2-6 in the Cedar Run District while Patriot improved to 16-4 and 7-1.
Jackson Ford added 10 points and Trey Nelson had nine with seven each from Darrel Johnson and Tyler Stringer, while Nasir Coleman had six. Nelson also had seven assists while Blue and Stringer had five each. Nelson had three steals, too.
He helped the Pioneers build a 13-9 lead in the first quarter, a 34-14 advantage at halftime and a 54-27 lead entering the fourth period.
Colgan boys basketball 64, Gar-Field 41
Adric Howe scored 20 points Friday to lead the Colgan Sharks to a 64-41 victory over Gar-Field's boys basketball team at home in Manassas.
He efficiently made 8 of 9 field goals, including 2-for-2 3-point shooting, to bump Colgan’s record to 11-8 overall and 5-4 in the Cardinal District while the Indians fell to 2-17 and 0-10. Tazir Smith added 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting while Troy Gulley and Dwayne Chandler had six points apiece.
Smith also led the Sharks with seven rebounds, helping them take an 18-7 lead in the first quarter, a 32-19 advantage at halftime and a 47-33 lead entering the fourth period.
For Gar-Field, Cory Wilson had 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Marcus Young had nine points and Carlton Harris had eight.
Colgan girls basketball 74, Gar-Field 18
Josie Rodas scored a season-high 18 points Friday to help the Colgan Sharks beat Gar-Field’s girls basketball team 74-18 on the road in Woodbridge by limiting the Indians to fewer than seven points in each period.
Alyssa Andrews also had 18 points and added a season-high six steals to boost the Sharks’ record to 13-5 overall and 7-2 in the Cardinal District while Gar-Field fell to 1-16 and 0-10. Andrews made 10 of 14 free throws while Rodas made 6 of 10 field goals – all 3-pointers – and Naja Perryman went 5-for-6 from the field en route to a season-high 14 points.
Peyton Ray added 10 points and Kennedy Fuller had seven as Colgan took a 28-6 lead in the first quarter, a 43-12 advantage at halftime and a 61-14 lead entering the fourth period. Ray also had a season-high five steals while Grace Damato had four and Fuller had three.
Naja Barrow added season-highs of five assists and three steals, while Fuller had four assists with three each from Andrews and Rodas. Jordan Palmer finished with eight rebounds and Andrews had seven.
Potomac boys basketball 68, Freedom 55
The Potomac Panthers extended their winning streak to seven games Friday by beating Freedom’s boys basketball team 68-55 on the road in Woodbridge.
Manny White amassed a team-high 15 points and season-high six assists to boost Potomac’s record to 16-3 overall and 9-1 in the Cardinal District while the Eagles fell to 4-14 and 2-7. But the Panthers led only 16-15 late in the first quarter, 37-31 at halftime and 39-37 early in the third period before they finished the second half on a 29-18 run.
Tyrell Harris produced 14 points, Kyle Honore had 11 and Larry Wright had nine. Harris also had seven rebounds and Caleb Satchell had six, while Lorin Hall had three steals and three assists.
For Freedom, Justice Dixon and Jordan Perkins had 12 points each while Eric Downing had 11 with five apiece from Ryan Tallent and Jalen West. Dixon also had six rebounds and two steals.
Patriot girls basketball 41, Stonewall Jackson 27
The Patriot Pioneers shut out Stonewall Jackson’s girls basketball team during the first quarter Friday and held the Raiders to a season-low offensive output in the game en route to a 41-27 victory at home in Nokesville.
Raiders leading scorer Hannah Williams left the game with an injury only about 30 seconds into the game, helping Patriot build a 12-0 lead in the first quarter, a 22-16 advantage at halftime and a 34-22 lead entering the fourth period. So the Pioneers bumped their record to 5-3 in the Cedar Run District and 10-10 overall while Stonewall fell to 4-3 and 12-7.
Elena Bertrand led Patriot with 12 points with six each from Lauryn Moore and Briana Griffin. Bertrand also had five steals with three apiece from Caitlin Blackman and Taylor Booker, while Griffin and Blackman had eight rebounds each.
For Stonewall, Zoe Kanti had eight points and Nataezja Gaskins had six with five apiece from Maryan Yusuf and Amanie Bunchu. Adding nine rebounds each were Bunchu and Toyah Goines while Gaskins had eight and Kanti had seven. Yusuf also had three assists.
Seton boys basketball 79, Trinity Christian 59
Despite only five Seton players scoring Friday, the Conquistadors beat Trinity Christian’s boys basketball team 79-59 on the road in Fairfax to give them a 9-1 record in Delaney Athletic Conference play.
Andrew Nguyen led them with 19 points as Seton improved to 14-6 overall after taking a 26-14 lead in the first quarter, a 43-26 advantage at halftime and a 57-42 lead entering the fourth period. John and Jack Vander Woude added 18 points apiece while Bobby Vander Woude had 15 and Dominic Olszewski had nine.
Jack Vander Woude also had eight rebounds and four steals while John Paul Vander Woude had five steals and four rebounds. Olszewski added eight rebounds and Nguyen had four steals with Patrick Nguyen and Bobby Vander Woude adding three assists apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.