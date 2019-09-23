The Stonewall Jackson Raiders won by at least 34 points for the third consecutive week Friday, beating Brooke Point 42-7 on the road in Stafford.
Running back Xander Albea led them with three touchdowns, giving him six touchdowns this season and helping Stonewall remain undefeated at 3-0. So Albea has 321 yards this fall on only 34 carries (9.4 yards per run).
Dashon Reeves added 65 yards on six carries as Stonewall built a 28-0 halftime lead. Amari Wofford finished with 40 yards on five carries while Donvon Goodman scored a touchdown on a 16-yard run.
Reeves also threw for 66 yards on 2-for-3 passing while fellow quarterback Toviel Jung had 41 yards and a touchdown on 3-for-10 passing (two interceptions). Elijah Reese finished with 29 yards and a touchdown on two receptions while Khalid Shabazz-Williams caught one pass for 53 yards.
Plus, Kevin Melendez finished 6-for-6 on extra point kicks.
Jovon Jackson added a defensive touchdown by intercepting a pass and returning it 55 yards, while Shawn Murphy recovered a fumble and made nine tackles. Shane Eller added seven tackles and Amari Campbell had six.
