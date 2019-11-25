One of the best football seasons in Brentsville history ended Friday with the Tigers losing in the semifinals of the Class 3 Region B playoffs.
James Monroe beat them 34-7 at home in Fredericksburg, so Brentsville finished with an 8-4 record, giving them more than seven wins for only the second time since at least 1998. The third-seeded Tigers failed to score 24 points for the first time in six games, so the No. 2 Yellow Jackets advanced to play No. 1 Goochland in the region final.
“Hurts right now, but the kids did a great job all year long,” Brentsville coach Joe Mullinax said. “I will miss this senior class very much.
“Proud of the season we had,” he said.
The Tigers trailed only 13-7 with about a minute remaining in the first half, but then James Monroe returned one of its five interceptions for a touchdown. Later, Brentsville quarterback Guy Hayes suffered an injury in the second half, when the Yellow Jackets returned another interception for a touchdown.
"Had too many turnovers," Mullinax said. “Field conditions were poor and James Monroe handled them far better than we did. Lots of slipping and sliding.”
So the Tigers finished with only 132 yards of offense. Yuri Smaltz scored their lone touchdown and finished with 43 yards on five receptions, while Hayes threw the touchdown pass, ending with 20 yards on 2-for-5 passing (two interceptions). Hayes also led them with 64 yards on 11 carries.
The Yellow Jackets, meanwhile, used some big-gain passes to win.
“Got good pressure on them throughout the night,” Mullinax said, “but it wasn't enough.
St. John Paul the Great 34, Madeira 26
The St. John Paul the Great Wolves began the 2019 girls basketball season Friday with a 34-26 win over Madeira on the road in McLean.
The Wolves amassed 18 steals, led by Reina Washington’s seven, Brianna Wydajewski’s four, Mary Caiafa’s three and Katie Bochonok’s two. Wydajewski also had eight points and Katie Bochonok had seven with five each from Caiafa and Alissa Turner.
Caiafa added five assists and Washington had three, while Wydajewski had nine rebounds with seven from Bochonok, six from Caiafa and three each from Alissa Turner and Sophia Ofosu. Wydajewski also had two blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.