By beating the Osbourn Eagles 42-7 Friday at home in Manassas, Stonewall Jackson’s defense allowed fewer than eight points for the fourth consecutive football game.
The Raiders have given up an average of only 8.1 points per contest en route to a 7-1 record, allowing more than seven points in only one of their games. Osbourn’s record fell to 2-6 with a four-game losing streak.
Stonewall quarterback Dashon Reeves had a hand in four touchdowns, passing for a pair and rushing for two. He finished with 174 yards on 18 carries and 52 yards on 4-for-10 passing (two interceptions).
Elijah Reese added two touchdowns and 40 yards on three receptions while Xander Albea ran for 70 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Amari Wofford finished with 39 yards on four carries.
Defensively, Donovon Goodman returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown.
Cedar Run District cross country
The Battlefield Bobcats won the Cedar Run District boys cross country championship Thursday at Bull Run Regional Park in Manassas.
David Kennedy won the individual title to give the Bobcats 34 points as a team and beat runner-up John Champe (48). Patriot placed third (49) with Osbourn Park fourth (101) and Stonewall Jackson fifth (155). In the girls race, Osbourn Park finished second (43) behind Champe (28) and ahead of third-place Patriot (69) and fourth-place Battlefield (88).
Kennedy won in 16 minutes, 35 seconds while teammate Alex Hewitt took fourth (17:06) with Joseph Morris eighth (17:30), Jackson Tirrell 10th (17:42) and Jack Wagner 11th (17:44). For Patriot, Jacob Hamacher finished second (16:47) with Joseph Schwab fifth (17:12), Conner Utter 13th (17:50), Daniel Skibinski 14th (17:53) and Colin Doran 15th (17:54).
For Osbourn Park, Daniel McIllece finished sixth (17:15) while Stonewall's Dustin Scroggie took 37th (19:22) and Osbourn's Ben Lopez Del Pino placed 23rd (18:22).
In the girls race, Osbourn Park's Campbell Pagel finished second (19:24) with teammate Jamelia House eighth (20:47), Brianna Birdsall placed ninth (21:13), G.G. Bellows 11th (21:30 and Hadleigh Averna 13th (21:33).
For Patriot, Emily Graves took third (19:36), Ariana Grant placed 10th (21:16) and Aleia Manning finished 15th (21:48), while Battlefield's Farah McDaniel took seventh (20:44) and Alexis Lambert placed 14th (21:40)
