The Colgan Sharks rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to earn their first victory of the 2019 football season by beating Potomac 15-13 Friday on the road in Dumfries.
That boosted their record to 1-3 and ended a four-game losing streak that dated back to 2018. It also gave Colgan its first win over the Panthers in the short history of the rivalry (1-2 all-time), while dropping Potomac to 1-3 this fall.
D.J. Chandler scored the winning two-point conversion in the fourth quarter after Joe Henry and Mark Marshall scored the touchdowns for Colgan, which fell behind 13-7 at halftime after leading 7-0 early.
After Chandler’s conversion broke a 13-13 tie, Jordan Bradford forced a fumble by Potomac and Trevon Murray recovered the ball to seal the Sharks’ victory.
Carter Guice rounded out Colgan’s scoring with an extra-point kick.
For Potomac, sophomore quarterback Pete Woolfrey threw a pair of touchdown passes to Keathan McAllister and Rakim Lamarre. Woolfrey finished with 293 yards on 17-for-25 passing while Lamarre had 67 yards on four receptions and McAllister had 50 yards on two catches.
James Kabba added 72 yards on five receptions with 53 yards on 10 carries, while Elijah Williams had 63 yards on two catches. Jurrell Pettis had 37 yards on two receptions while Jalen Miller had a 64-yard kickoff return.
Defensively, Jadon Hendley had 16 tackles, while Jalen Johnson had 13, John Crawford had 12 and Vernon Saunders had nine. Saunders and Crawford also had one fumble recovery each.
Woodbridge football 31, Forest Park 30
Nazir Armstrong ran for a 10-yard touchdown in double overtime and Charlie Martin added the extra point to give the Woodbridge Vikings a 31-30 victory on the road Friday over Forest Park’s football team.
Armstrong also threw for a pair of touchdowns to help Woodbridge improve its record to 2-2 while dropping the Bruins to 1-4 this season and 7-16 in the all-time rivalry.
In the first overtime period, Martin kicked a 33-yard field goal to give the Vikings a 24-21 lead, but Forest Park kicker Jaiden Dominguez countered with a 21-yard field goal. Then the Bruins’ Joel Abban began the second overtime period with a 10-yard touchdown run, but they missed the extra point to set up the winning Armstrong-Martin combination.
Abban earlier gave Forest Park an early 7-0 lead, but a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Manasseh Peprah sent the Vikings into halftime with a 21-14 advantage. However, Abban scored the only points of the second half on a 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to force overtime with a Jaiden Dominquez extra-point kick.
So Abban led all players Friday with 198 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries.
For Woodbridge, Armstrong ended with 143 yards on 9-for-29 passing, while Isaiah Johnson caught two passes for 71 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown. Mohamed Diallo added a 21-yard touchdown reception while Sam Bowen had 36 yards on seven carries.
Defensively, Josh Schaaphok had 16 tackles, while Josh Ramirez had 12, Delontae Harris had eight, Armstrong had seven and Devan Turner-Davis had six. For the Bruins, Daniel Peters-John had a fumble recovery and 10 tackles, including a sack for two tackles-for-loss, while William Cottle had one sack and Kameron Lewis had an interception.
Offensively, Areeb Rashid had 77 yards on five receptions, helping quarterback Chase Dunlap completed 12 of 23 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown throw to Malcolm Worthy, who finished with 13 yards on two catches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.