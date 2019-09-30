B_Wood_Foot_Kai_Bowers_21_PHS_Foot_Evan_Kelly_53_740.JPG

Evan Kelly (53) and the Patriot Pioneers are ranked No. 3 in the Class 6 Region B standings while Kai Bowers (21) and the Woodbridge Vikings are ranked No. 9.

 File photo by Doug Stroud

CLASS 6 REGION B

Rank School Record Rating 
Freedom4-0 28.500 
Massaponax 4-1 27.600 
Patriot 4-1 27.400 
John Champe 4-1 26.800 
Colonial Forge 3-1 26.500 
T6 Stonewall Jackson 3-1 25.500 
T6 Hylton 3-2 25.000 
T8 Gar-Field 2-2 23.000 
T8Woodbridge 2-2 23.000 
10 Osbourn 2-2 21.500 
11 Riverbend 1-4 20.400 
12 Potomac 1-3 20.250 
13 Battlefield 1-3 20.000 
14 Colgan 1-3 19.250 
15 Osbourn Park 1-4 19.000 
16 Forest Park 1-4 18.800 
B_SJ_Foot_Khalid_Shabazz-Williams_11_GF_Foot_Bishop_Fitzgerald_10_948.JPG

Khalid Shabazz-Williams (11) and the Stonewall Jackson Raiders are ranked No. 6 in the Class 6 Region B standings while Bishop Fitzgerald the Gar-Field Indians are No. 8.

CLASS 3 REGION B

Rank  School  Record  Rating 
James Monroe 2-2 19.500 
Goochland 3-1 19.250 
T3 Brentsville 2-3 18.200 
T3 George Mason 3-2 18.200 
Central 3-2 17.800 
Skyline 2-2 16.750 
Warren County 1-4 14.800 
William Monroe 1-3 13.750 
Manassas Park 1-3 13.500 
10 Independence 0-5 12.800 
11 Armstrong 0-5 11.400 
