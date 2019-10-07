B_Free_Foot_08_JT_Edwards_12.JPG

J.T. Edwards and the Freedom Eagles are ranked No. 1 in the Class 6 Region B standings.

 File photo by Randy Litzinger
B_PHS_Foot_653_Keith_Jenkins_13.JPG

Keith Jenkins and the Patriot Pioneers are ranked No. 2 in the Class 6 Region B standings.

CLASS 6 REGION B

Rank School Record Rating 
Freedom 5-0 28.800 
Patriot 4-1 28.400 
Massasponax 5-1 28.166 
Stonewall Jackson 4-1 27.800 
Colonial Forge 4-1 27.400 
Hylton 4-2 26.666 
John Champe 4-2 26.166 
Gar-Field3-2 24.800 
Woodbridge3-2 24.200 
10 Osbourn 2-3 20.800 
11 Battlefield1-4 20.400
12 Riverbent1-5 20.333 
13 Potomac 1-4 19.800 
14 Osbourn Park 1-4 19.400 
15 Forest Park1-519.333 
16 Colgan 1-4 19.200 
B_SJ_Foot_164_RaSean_Coates_1.JPG

Ra'Sean Coates and the Stonewall Jackson Raiders are ranked No. 4 in the Class 6 Region B standings.

CLASS 3 REGION B

Rank School Record Rating 
Goochland 4-1 21.200 
T2 Brentsville 2-3 19.000 
T2 James Monroe 2-3 19.000 
George Mason 3-2 18.800 
Central 3-2 18.000 
Skyline 2-3 16.400 
William Monroe 2-3 15.800 
Warren County 1-4 15.200 
Manassas Park 2-3 15.000 
10 Armstrong 1-5 13.166 
11 Independence 0-6 13.000 
B_Hylton_Foot_19_Tyce_Duncan_11.JPG

Tyce Duncan and the Hylton Bulldogs are ranked No. 6 in the Class 6 Region B standings.
