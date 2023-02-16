After taking fifth at last year’s Class 6 state tournament, Battlefield High senior wrestler Cooper Lockhart is gunning for the top spot on the podium this coming Saturday at Virginia Beach.
“Last year I was nervous. I was just excited I made it to states,” Lockhart said. “I don't just want to place. I want to go and win it.”
The star 157-pounder speaks for the talented Bobcats’ program, which looks like one of the favorites at Saturday’s meet in Virginia Beach.
Led by four champions, including Lockhart, Battlefield scored 222 points to win last week’s Region B championship, well clear of runner-up and host Woodbridge at 153.
The Bobcats now pivot to the state meet this weekend hoping to explode with a cascade of points. The Bobcats won the state title in 2018.
“We're still not done. I think we still want to do something special next week at the state tournament. But it's good to see us still working and still improving,” Battlefield coach Mike Spudic said.
Spudic thinks the Bobcats can win it all: “We need to make sure they understand that they need to believe. They need to believe in what they can do because the coaching staff believes it.”
Battlefield had ten wrestlers qualify for states, twice as many as last year. Lockhart, 113-pound regional champion Ryan Saunders and 165-pounder Ryan Gioffre are the Bobcats’ only returning state wrestlers, so it’s uncharted territory for most of the team.
First-time state qualifiers include regional champions Carter Harris at 132 and Logan Katz at 106. They will be joined by Matthew Arndt (126), Alex Klos (175), Chris Montes (190), Abraham Al-Khalil (215) and Joseph Lubinskas (285), who all finished in the top four.
Lockhart, who has committed to Morgan State, won his second Class 6 Region B title by pinning Osbourn’s Adar Malik in the third period.
“Cooper is a very special kid,” said Spudic. “He still continues to impress us with his wrestling, but he's also just a tremendous leader. A lot of this team’s success is because of what he's been doing as a leader to get these guys working together.”
Lockhart won his first match 13-6 and his second on a third period pin. He was ahead 13-4 in the final before his pin ended the match.
Said Lockhart, “I just had to stick to my fundamentals, not letting the spotlight or the fact that it's the finals get to me. I had to keep my composure, keep my head focused, and just wrestle smart and wrestle hard.”
Tense wins for Saunders, Harris
In the two most exciting matches of the day, Bobcat sophomore Ryan Saunders and junior Carter Harris both won nail-biting championship bouts in the final seconds.
Saunders won his first two matches by decision to face Ty Beyer of Freedom (South Riding) in the 113-pound final. Trailing 1-0 entering the third, Saunders tied the match at one with an escape before a clutch takedown with five seconds remaining gave him the 3-2 win.
“I just kept working, I didn't give up,” Saunders said. “I got the escape and takedown. Just came down to hard work in the room. The extra sprints, just the extra hard work I put in.”
On the other hand, Harris was ahead 1-0 entering the third in the 132-pound final against Hylton’s Wiley Harris, but an escape by his opponentmade it 1-1. With just two seconds on the clock, the Bobcat landed a takedown scoring two points to win a miraculous regional title 3-1.
“I felt an urgency just to get to that shot. I got there and I hit it. It just worked out perfectly, just like my coaches wanted me to,” Harris said.
After failing to place in last year’s state tournament, Saunders is excited to get another crack.
“I'm ready. Last year I didn't wrestle my best. I'm ready to come out and just wrestle loose and wrestle hard,” Saunders said.
Harris, a junior,is eager to get back into the gym to prepare for his first statesappearance.
“I just need to work on that shot because it’s probably the best thing I have going, and I believe it'll get me everywhere,” said Harris.
(subhead)
Katz also reigns supreme
An emerging star at 106pounds, freshmanLogan Katz is going to states as a region champ.
Squaring off against Erik Gavares of Freedom (South Riding) in the finals, Katz took a commanding 7-0 lead before ending the match with a pin in final seconds of the first period.
“I just worked hard, stayed aggressive, kept pushing my shots and kept doing what I wanted to do. And eventually it paid off and I got the pin,” Katz said.
Making it to the state tournament as a freshman, Katz is focused on experiencing the moment and seeing what happens.
“I have the same expectations I’ve have all year and do the things I'm supposed to do. Go out hard, wrestle hard and aggressive. Wrestle my match and just hope the best comes to me,” Katz said.
