The Patriot Pioneers boys lacrosse team fell to second-seeded and rival Battlefield 5-3 in the Cedar Run tourney finale on May 13.

Entering as the top seed is no guarantee of winning the tournament.

The Patriot Pioneers boys lacrosse team found that out May 13, falling to second-seeded and rival Battlefield 5-3 in the Cedar Run tourney finale.

Similarly, the Bobcats' second-seeded girls soccer team edged top-seeded John Champe 2-1 on May 20 to claim their district championship.

In other Class 6 district tourney action, the Gar-Field Red Wolves outscored Freedom-Woodbridge 5-4 on May 19 to win the Cardinal District's boys soccer championship.

Meanwhile, the Osbourn Eagles' boys soccer team held serve versus two-seed Battlefield in a 7-3 win May 20 to take the Cedar Run crown, while the Colgan Sharks' girls lacrosse team earned a 7-6 overtime win over Woodbridge in their Cardinal District title clash.

The Sharks also won Cardinal titles in baseball and girls' soccer, topping runner-up Forest Park in both sports, including a 1-0 nailbiter on the soccer pitch.

Here's a run-down of your 2022 district champions:

CARDINAL DISTRICT

Baseball

Champion: Colgan Sharks

Runner-up: Forest Park Bruins

Player of the Year: Brandon Cassedy, Colgan

Coach of the Year: Mike Colangelo, Colgan

Softball

Champion: Woodbridge Vikings

Runner-up: Colgan Sharks

Player of the Year: Sarah Medellin, Woodbridge

Coach of the Year: Nicole Belk, Woodbridge

Boys Soccer

Champion: Gar-Field Red Wolves

Runner-up: Freedom-Woodbridge Eagles

Player of the Year: Benjamin Velasquez, Gar-Field

Coach of the Year: Eber Martinez, Gar-Field

Girls Soccer

Champion: Colgan Sharks

Runner-up: Forest Park Bruins

Player of the Year: Samantha DeGuzman, Colgan

Coach of the Year: Tom Warzywak, Colgan

Boys Lacrosse

Champion: Forest Park Bruins

Runner-up: Colgan Sharks

Player of the Year: Chris Allen, Forest Park

Coach of the Year: Britton Hoover, Forest Park

Girls Lacrosse

Champion: Colgan Sharks

Runner-up: Woodbridge Vikings

Player of the Year: Kara Trullender, Woodbridge

Coach of the Year: Megan Smith, Woodbridge

CEDAR RUN DISTRICT

Baseball

Champion: Freedom-South Riding Eagles

Runner-up: Battlefield Bobcats

Softball

Champion: Battlefield Bobcats

Runner-up: Freedom-South Riding Eagles

Boys Soccer

Champion: Osbourn Eagles

Runner-up: Battlefield Bobcats

Girls Soccer

Champion: Battlefield Bobcats

Runner-up: Champe Knights

Boys Lacrosse

Champion: Battlefield Bobcats

Runner-up: Patriot Pioneers

Offensive Player of the Year: Zach Walsh, Patriot

Defensive Player of the Year: Aidan Fairchild, Patriot

Coach of the Year: Dan Puhlick, Patriot

Girls Lacrosse

Champion: Battlefield Bobcats

Runner-up: Champe Knights

Player of the Year: Lily Stohlman, Osbourn Park

Coach of the Year: Mary Kugler, Battlefield

Note: All-Cedar Run teams for baseball, softball, and soccer will be released in June

