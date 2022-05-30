Entering as the top seed is no guarantee of winning the tournament.
The Patriot Pioneers boys lacrosse team found that out May 13, falling to second-seeded and rival Battlefield 5-3 in the Cedar Run tourney finale.
Similarly, the Bobcats' second-seeded girls soccer team edged top-seeded John Champe 2-1 on May 20 to claim their district championship.
In other Class 6 district tourney action, the Gar-Field Red Wolves outscored Freedom-Woodbridge 5-4 on May 19 to win the Cardinal District's boys soccer championship.
Meanwhile, the Osbourn Eagles' boys soccer team held serve versus two-seed Battlefield in a 7-3 win May 20 to take the Cedar Run crown, while the Colgan Sharks' girls lacrosse team earned a 7-6 overtime win over Woodbridge in their Cardinal District title clash.
The Sharks also won Cardinal titles in baseball and girls' soccer, topping runner-up Forest Park in both sports, including a 1-0 nailbiter on the soccer pitch.
Here's a run-down of your 2022 district champions:
CARDINAL DISTRICT
Baseball
Champion: Colgan Sharks
Runner-up: Forest Park Bruins
Player of the Year: Brandon Cassedy, Colgan
Coach of the Year: Mike Colangelo, Colgan
Softball
Champion: Woodbridge Vikings
Runner-up: Colgan Sharks
Player of the Year: Sarah Medellin, Woodbridge
Coach of the Year: Nicole Belk, Woodbridge
Boys Soccer
Champion: Gar-Field Red Wolves
Runner-up: Freedom-Woodbridge Eagles
Player of the Year: Benjamin Velasquez, Gar-Field
Coach of the Year: Eber Martinez, Gar-Field
Girls Soccer
Champion: Colgan Sharks
Runner-up: Forest Park Bruins
Player of the Year: Samantha DeGuzman, Colgan
Coach of the Year: Tom Warzywak, Colgan
Boys Lacrosse
Champion: Forest Park Bruins
Runner-up: Colgan Sharks
Player of the Year: Chris Allen, Forest Park
Coach of the Year: Britton Hoover, Forest Park
Girls Lacrosse
Champion: Colgan Sharks
Runner-up: Woodbridge Vikings
Player of the Year: Kara Trullender, Woodbridge
Coach of the Year: Megan Smith, Woodbridge
CEDAR RUN DISTRICT
Baseball
Champion: Freedom-South Riding Eagles
Runner-up: Battlefield Bobcats
Softball
Champion: Battlefield Bobcats
Runner-up: Freedom-South Riding Eagles
Boys Soccer
Champion: Osbourn Eagles
Runner-up: Battlefield Bobcats
Girls Soccer
Champion: Battlefield Bobcats
Runner-up: Champe Knights
Boys Lacrosse
Champion: Battlefield Bobcats
Runner-up: Patriot Pioneers
Offensive Player of the Year: Zach Walsh, Patriot
Defensive Player of the Year: Aidan Fairchild, Patriot
Coach of the Year: Dan Puhlick, Patriot
Girls Lacrosse
Champion: Battlefield Bobcats
Runner-up: Champe Knights
Player of the Year: Lily Stohlman, Osbourn Park
Coach of the Year: Mary Kugler, Battlefield
Note: All-Cedar Run teams for baseball, softball, and soccer will be released in June
