TOP HONORS
- Player of the Year: Julianna Quintero, Battlefield
- Coach of the Year: Abby Mills, Battlefield
FIRST TEAM
Julianna Quintero, Battlefield, Sr.
Paityn Walker, Colonial Forge, Jr.
Emma Morris, Battlefield, Jr.
Hillarie Adams, Battlefield, So.
Joselyn Jones, Colonial Forge, Sr.
Ashley Casey, Patriot, Sr.
Kayla Conners, Woodbridge, Sr.
Mackenzie Green, Massaponax, Sr.
Natalia Gutierrez Del Arroyo, Forest Park libero, Jr.
Vanessa Thompson, Colgan defensive specialist, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Kaitlin Boho, John Champe, Sr.
Imani Lewis, Massaponax, Sr.
Jayden Wyatt, Colgan, Jr.
Kristin Lough, Colgan, Sr.
Blaire Fleming, John Champe, Sr.
Kat Jenks, Battlefield, Sr.
Nicole Epstein, Patriot, Jr.
Kailin Flanagan, Colgan, Jr.
Maggie Tebell, Osbourn Park libero, Jr.
Kimberly Dishman, Massaponax defensive specialist, Jr.
