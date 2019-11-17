B_PHS_Volley_05_Nicole_Epstein_8.JPG

Patriot's Nicole Epstein made the Class 6B all-region second team as a hitter.

 File photo by Randy Litzinger
B_FP_Volley_564_Natalia_Gutierrez_Del_Arroyo_10.JPG

Forest Park's Natalia Gutierrez Del Arroyo made the Class 6B all-region first team as a libero.

TOP HONORS

  • Player of the Year: Julianna Quintero, Battlefield
  • Coach of the Year: Abby Mills, Battlefield
B_Colgan_Volley_1023_Vanessa_Thompson_2.jpg

Colgan's Vanessa Thompson made the Class 6B all-region first team as a defensive specialist.

FIRST TEAM

Julianna Quintero, Battlefield, Sr.

Paityn Walker, Colonial Forge, Jr.

Emma Morris, Battlefield, Jr.

Hillarie Adams, Battlefield, So.

B_OP_Volley_156_Maggie_Tebell_5.JPG

Osbourn Park's Maggie Tebell made the Class 6B all-region second team as a libero.

Joselyn Jones, Colonial Forge, Sr.

Ashley Casey, Patriot, Sr.

Kayla Conners, Woodbridge, Sr.

Mackenzie Green, Massaponax, Sr.

Natalia Gutierrez Del Arroyo, Forest Park libero, Jr.

Vanessa Thompson, Colgan defensive specialist, Sr.

B_Colgan_Volley_5102_Kristin_Lough_9.jpg

Colgan's Kristin Lough (9) made the Class 6B all-region second team as a setter.
B_BHS_Volley_01_Kat_Jenks_12.JPG

Battlefield's Kat Jenks made the Class 6B all-region second team as a setter.

SECOND TEAM

Kaitlin Boho, John Champe, Sr.

Imani Lewis, Massaponax, Sr.

Jayden Wyatt, Colgan, Jr.

Kristin Lough, Colgan, Sr.

B_Colgan_Volley_101_Kailin_Flanagan_16.jpg

Colgan's Kailin Flanagan made the Class 6B all-region second team as a hitter.

Blaire Fleming, John Champe, Sr.

Kat Jenks, Battlefield, Sr.

Nicole Epstein, Patriot, Jr.

Kailin Flanagan, Colgan, Jr.

Maggie Tebell, Osbourn Park libero, Jr.

Kimberly Dishman, Massaponax defensive specialist, Jr.

B_Colgan_Volley_197_Jayden_Wyatt_8.jpg

Colgan's Jayden Wyatt made the Class 6B all-region second team as a hitter.
