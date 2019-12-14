B_BHS_Volley_27_Hillarie_Adams_6.JPG

Battlefield's Hillarie Adams made the Class 6 all-state second team as a hitter.

 File photo by Randy Litzinger

TOP HONORS

  • Player of the Year: Katelyn Clarke, South County, Sr.
  • Coach of the Year: Keira Peoples, Kellam

FIRST TEAM

Katelyn Clarke, South County, Sr.

Mia Montesa, Floyd Kellam, Sr.

Zelasia Edwards, Floyd Kellam, Sr.

Kirah Johnson, Westfield, Sr.

Amy Burkhardt, Woodson, Jr.

Sydney Jones, Edison, Jr.

Olivia Franke, Langley, Sr.

Julianna Quintero, Battlefield, Jr.

Kaytie Gosiene, Floyd Kellam libero, Sr.

Jaden Reasor, Woodson defensive specialist, Jr.

B_BHS_Volley_08_Emma_Morris_7.JPG

Battlefield's Emma Morris made the Class 6 all-state second team as a hitter.

SECOND TEAM

Emma Morris, Battlefield, Jr.

Olivia Womble, Robinson, Sr.

Jordan Lyons, Woodson, Sr.

Parker Hartzell, West Potomac, Jr.

Kate Shiere, Washington-Liberty, Sr.

Paityn Walker, Colonial Forge, Jr.

Hillarie Adams, Battlefield, So.

Courtney Bryant, Frankin County, So.

Karis Park, Chantilly libero, Jr.

Natalia Gutierrez Del Arroyo, Forest Park defensive specialist, Jr.

B_FP_Volley_085_Natalia_Gutierrez_Del_Arroyo_10.JPG

Forest Park's Natalia Gutierrez Del Arroyo (10) made the Class 6 all-state second team as a defensive specialist.
