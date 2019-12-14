TOP HONORS
- Player of the Year: Katelyn Clarke, South County, Sr.
- Coach of the Year: Keira Peoples, Kellam
FIRST TEAM
Katelyn Clarke, South County, Sr.
Mia Montesa, Floyd Kellam, Sr.
Zelasia Edwards, Floyd Kellam, Sr.
Kirah Johnson, Westfield, Sr.
Amy Burkhardt, Woodson, Jr.
Sydney Jones, Edison, Jr.
Olivia Franke, Langley, Sr.
Julianna Quintero, Battlefield, Jr.
Kaytie Gosiene, Floyd Kellam libero, Sr.
Jaden Reasor, Woodson defensive specialist, Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Emma Morris, Battlefield, Jr.
Olivia Womble, Robinson, Sr.
Jordan Lyons, Woodson, Sr.
Parker Hartzell, West Potomac, Jr.
Kate Shiere, Washington-Liberty, Sr.
Paityn Walker, Colonial Forge, Jr.
Hillarie Adams, Battlefield, So.
Courtney Bryant, Frankin County, So.
Karis Park, Chantilly libero, Jr.
Natalia Gutierrez Del Arroyo, Forest Park defensive specialist, Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.