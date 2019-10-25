B_PHS_Volley_Ashley_Casey_14.JPG

Patriot's Ashley Casey is the Cedar Run District Player of the Year.

 File photo by Randy Litzinger

TOP HONORS

  • Player of the Year: Ashley Casey, Patriot
  • Coach of the Year: Abby Mills, Battlefield
B_BHS_Volley_06_Hillarie_Adams_Kat_Jenks_12

Battlefield's Hillarie Adams (6) and Kat Jenks (12) made the Cedar Run all-district first team.

FIRST TEAM

Hillarie Adams, Battlefield, So.

Kat Jenks, Battlefield, Sr.

Emma Morris, Battlefield, Jr.

Julianna Quintero, Battlefield, Jr.

B_BHS_Volley_10_Emma_Morris_7.JPG

Battlefield's Emma Morris (7) made the Cedar Run all-district first team.

Kaitlin Boho, John Champe, Sr.

Blaire Flemming, John Champe, Sr.

B_OP_Volley_978_Keilani_Wetternach_8_Maggie_Tebell_5.JPG

Osbourn Park's Keilani Wetternach (8) and Maggie Tebell (back) made the Cedar Run all-district second and first teams, respectively.

Ashley Casey, Patriot, Sr.

Nicole Epstein, Patriot, Jr.

Maggie Tebell, Osbourn Park libero, Jr.

Megan Wittenberg, Patriot defensive specialist, Jr.

SECOND TEAM

B_OP_Volley_838_Sidney_Fitch.JPG

Osbourn Park's Sidney Fitch (10) made the Cedar Run all-district second team.

Merom Arthur, Battlefield, Jr.

Emily Rossini, John Champe, Sr.

Tara Thomas, Osbourn, Jr.

Sidney Fitch, Osbourn Park, Sr.

Keilani Wetternaach, Osbourn Park, Jr.

Makenna Alejo, Patriot, Jr.

Zahara Flowers, Patriot, Jr.

Kate Sorlouangsana, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.

Ella Yates, Battlefield libero, Jr.

Kayla Park, John Champe defensive specialist, So.

B_BHS_Volley_03_Ella_Yates_2.JPG

Battlefield's Ella Yates made the Cedar Run all-district second team.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.