TOP HONORS
- Player of the Year: Ashley Casey, Patriot
- Coach of the Year: Abby Mills, Battlefield
FIRST TEAM
Hillarie Adams, Battlefield, So.
Kat Jenks, Battlefield, Sr.
Emma Morris, Battlefield, Jr.
Julianna Quintero, Battlefield, Jr.
Kaitlin Boho, John Champe, Sr.
Blaire Flemming, John Champe, Sr.
Ashley Casey, Patriot, Sr.
Nicole Epstein, Patriot, Jr.
Maggie Tebell, Osbourn Park libero, Jr.
Megan Wittenberg, Patriot defensive specialist, Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Merom Arthur, Battlefield, Jr.
Emily Rossini, John Champe, Sr.
Tara Thomas, Osbourn, Jr.
Sidney Fitch, Osbourn Park, Sr.
Keilani Wetternaach, Osbourn Park, Jr.
Makenna Alejo, Patriot, Jr.
Zahara Flowers, Patriot, Jr.
Kate Sorlouangsana, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.
Ella Yates, Battlefield libero, Jr.
Kayla Park, John Champe defensive specialist, So.
