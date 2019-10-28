TOP HONORS
- Player of the Year: Kayla Conners, Woodbridge, Sr.
- Coach of the Year: Saprina Shomari, Gar-Field
FIRST TEAM
Kayla Conners, Woodbridge, Sr.
Kyznia Jessup, Gar-Field, Sr.
Zaire Johnson, Forest Park, Sr.
Kristin Lough, Colgan, Sr.
Deja Clarke, Forest Park, So.
Jayden Wyatt, Colgan, Jr.
Kailin Flanagan, Colgan, Jr.
Aysia Franklin, Woodbridge, Sr.
Natalia Gutierrez Del Arroyo, Forest Park libero, Jr.
Vanessa Thompson, Colgan defensive specialist, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Sydney Thaxton, Colgan, Jr.
Ashaki Shomari, Gar-Field, So.
Courtney Gibbs, Forest Park, So.
Gabriella Doering, Forest Park, Sr.
Kaya Amoroso, Forest Park, Sr.
Brielle Kemavor, Colgan, Fr.
Kaleigh Moffett, Hylton, Sr.
Jennah Wyatt, Colgan, Jr.
Eliza Freeman, Woodbridge libero, Jr.
Taylor Arnold, Hylton defensive specialist, Sr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.