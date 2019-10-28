TOP HONORS

  • Player of the Year: Kayla Conners, Woodbridge, Sr.
  • Coach of the Year: Saprina Shomari, Gar-Field
B_FP_Volley_570_Deja_Clarke_11.JPG

Forest Park middle hitter Deja Clarke made the Cardinal all-district first team.

FIRST TEAM

Kayla Conners, Woodbridge, Sr.

Kyznia Jessup, Gar-Field, Sr.

Zaire Johnson, Forest Park, Sr.

Kristin Lough, Colgan, Sr.

Deja Clarke, Forest Park, So.

Jayden Wyatt, Colgan, Jr.

B_Colgan_Volley_11_Kailin_Flanagan_16.JPG

Colgan outside hitter Kailin Flanagan made the Cardinal all-district first team.

Kailin Flanagan, Colgan, Jr.

Aysia Franklin, Woodbridge, Sr.

Natalia Gutierrez Del Arroyo, Forest Park libero, Jr.

Vanessa Thompson, Colgan defensive specialist, Sr.

B_Colgan_Volley_898_Vanessa_Thompson_2_Kailin_Flanagan_16_Sydney_Thaxton_1.jpg

Colgan's Vanessa Thompson (2), Sydney Thaxton (1), Jayden Wyatt (8) and Kaillin Flanagan (16) made the Cardinal all-district teams.

SECOND TEAM

B_FP_Volley_962_Courtney_Gibbs_2.JPG

Forest Park setter Courtney Gibbs made the Cardinal all-district second team as a setter.

Sydney Thaxton, Colgan, Jr.

Ashaki Shomari, Gar-Field, So.

Courtney Gibbs, Forest Park, So.

Gabriella Doering, Forest Park, Sr.

Kaya Amoroso, Forest Park, Sr.

Brielle Kemavor, Colgan, Fr.

Kaleigh Moffett, Hylton, Sr.

Jennah Wyatt, Colgan, Jr.

Eliza Freeman, Woodbridge libero, Jr.

Taylor Arnold, Hylton defensive specialist, Sr.

B_GF_Volley_747_Kyznia_Jessup_1_Colgan_Volley_Jennah_Wyatt_10.jpg

Colgan's Jennah Wyatt (10) and Gar-Field's Kyznia Jessup (1) made the Cardinal all-district second team.
