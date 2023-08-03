The Unity Reed High football team is heading into what coach Carroll Walker calls a rebuilding year, but that doesn’t mean they won’t make the playoffs.
The Lions are in the midst of a turnaround, making the regional playoffs the last two seasons. Unity Reed won its first two games last year and finished 6-5, falling to Patriot 49-20 in the Class 6 Region B first round. The Lions went 6-6 in 2021, beating Patriot in their regional opener.
“Building on last year, we just want to keep it interesting. Try to get into the playoffs and see if we can get an upset. Those guys over the last few years have had a great impact on the kids we have now,” Walker said.
Unity Reed is introducing a host of new starters this fall, with Walker targeting big things in 2024. Still, the Lions’ hope to be a success story this season led by an offensive line anchored by seniors Shawn Le and Santiago Hernandez-Cordova among several other veterans.
“Shawn Le is my center. He stepped up really well last year,” said Walker. “Santiago Hernandez-Cordova is an offensive tackle and he’s been really improving this offseason after being new to the game last year. Those two coming back as seniors will be great for us.”
A strong line will help support the Lions’ run game, led by junior Marcus Ferguson. “This kid works hard, runs hard, runs downhill, and can also break tackles. He’s a leader and a captain. We’re looking forward to doing lots of RPO (run-pass option) stuff with him this year. Not to toot the horn, but I think we’ll be competitive on the offensive side,” Walker said.
Unity Reed will be leaning on the experience they have to make sure their young roster reaches their potential.
“Last year we had great leadership, and I think it was good that the younger kids got to see how those kids competed,” Walker explained. “We’re in a good rebuilding year, mostly looking at juniors and sophomores. So, we’re trying to build up, but at the same time I know these kids can compete.It’s their time to shine now,” he added.
On the defensive side of the ball, Unity Reed will again seek to dominate the trenches.
“Our defensive line is going to be solid this year, we have good coverage and depth, and good, coachable kids who are soaking up all the information we’re trying to provide to them. I feel good about them,” Walker said.
One young player on the defensive line who will look to make an impact is freshman Ilan Irving. “He is going to step into a role on the defensive line as a freshman, we expect good things from him. We have a lot of guys stepping into new roles, but I’m not afraid of it. I’m looking forward to getting these kids under my wing a little bit and figuring it out,” Walker said.
“We’re a young team, but I like this young team. We want to compete, get these players experience, and next year we’re going to be one of the top, top teams. We’re refreshing this team and trying to build these kids up into something special,” Walker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.