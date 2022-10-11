Most teams say they’re like a family. This year’s Patriot Pioneers volleyball team really means it.
Seniors Dryden Rancourt and Jana Ibrahim have important jobs this fall. Not only are they among the leaders for their 13 teammates, but they’re also grooming younger sisters playing the same positions. The Pioneers have opened 12-4 and are Cedar Run District contenders.
Like her sister Jana, sophomore Arwa Ibrahim is a defensive specialist for Patriot, while up front, freshman Soleil Rancourt s a starting outside hitter just like Dryden is.
“These two pairs of sisters are a special group on our team,” said Katie Moore, the Pioneers’ fifth-year head coach.
The older sisters are constantly communicating with their siblings and teammates, she said, imparting the secrets of their respective positions.
“There is always friendly sister competition in practice, and sister support as well. They are each other’s biggest fans and support system on and off the court.”
Meet the Ibrahims
Jana and Arwa Ibrahim started their respective volleyball careers in the seventh grade, playing with the Braddock Road Volleyball Club.
With Jana two years ahead of Arwa, the sisters had to wait until high school to finally play together.
“It’s very special because we get to bond even more as siblings and as teammates,” Jana said. “It’s even more special because this is the first time, we’ve ever been on the same team together.”
Jana is looking at playing in college, while Arwa is in line as Patriot’s next defensive specialist. She saw varsity action last year as a post-season call-up.
“Being on the same team helps us because we know what to say to each other and when to say it when we need help. It’s also nice having someone you can always rely on and talk to,” Arwa said.
“And it’s always nice to have someone you can make fun of!”
Rancourts on the court
The first time she tried out for the team at Gainesville Middle School, Dryden Rancourt got cut.
“I decided I was going to work my butt off and make the team next year,” she said.
She did so, eventually converting from a setter to a hitter, and has gone on to be a four-year starter who’s been Patriot’s most valuable player each of the past two seasons.
Dryden, who is averaging 3.2 kills per set and leads the team with 159 kills, made Class 6 Region B first team as a junior last year, and has twice been first-team All-Cedar Run District. Now she’s entertaining a variety of offers to play in college.
Soleil is averaging 2.3 kills per set as a freshman and is second on the Pioneers with 115 kills.
It was Dryden who got Soleil into volleyball. This year is the pair’s first chance to play together.
“Playing on varsity with my sister has been such an amazing experience,” Soleil said.
She added that her sister has helped her development both emotionally and physically: “To have Dryden consistently giving me advice on where to put the ball has helped me so much.”
The Rancourts as teammates almost didn’t happen.
“Being on the same team as my sister is one of the volleyball highlights of my career,” Dryden said. “And it means so much to me partly because I thought I lost the one chance to play with her.”
Dryden tore her meniscus in June, had surgery in July, and endured rehab until the season began in late August.
“I came back just in time for my senior season and the chance to play with my sister!” she said. “I know I’ll probably never have this opportunity again, so I’m trying to soak every moment up as much as I can.”
Dryden said Soleil is a powerful hitter whose goofy personality keeps the team loose.
“Getting to look on the court and seeing my best friend playing with me is an experience that I think everyone should get to experience,” she said.
