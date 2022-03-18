Two minutes into the fourth quarter March 11, the large throng dressed in Osbourn Park blue and yellow roared to the rafters of the Siegel Center in downtown Richmond.
They were cheering because their Yellow Jackets had just scored five fast points – on a Hailey Kellogg three-pointer and a Kacey Kelly steal and layup – to cut James Madison’s lead to 10.
The OP fans got louder when freshman Alex Brown sank two free throws to draw the Jackets within eight of the defending champion Warhawks.
But the margin got no narrower, and for the second year in a row Osbourn Park fell to Madison in the Class 6 girls basketball state final, losing 38-29.
“I’m proud,” were the first words head coach Chrissy Kelly said in the post-final press conference.
“We got here last year, graduated a ton, and this group of nine kids made the decision that losing what we lost would fuel us to be even better. Having 99% turnover and to get back here on this stage to decide when our last practice would be? There’s no reason to hang heads.”
Osbourn Park (26-2) ends the campaign repeating as Cedar Run champions of the regular season and tournament, as well as Region 6B champs and Class 6 state runners-up.
Kelly was named Coach of the Year and Kellogg Player of the Year for Region 6B. Alana Powell, a junior, was picked as an all-region first-team guard.
Both of OP’s losses came to Madison, the first in a 53-35 decision Dec. 30. The Warhawks feature eight seniors on a 13-player roster, including several signed to play collegiately.
“OP is very well-coached and plays a good game,” Madison head coach Kirsten Stone said.
Final recap
The Yellow Jackets went out front early on jumpers by Powell and Kellogg, but the Warhawks caught up and used superior size to grab offensive rebounds.
Madison out-rebounded OP 32-26 for the game.
“They had 10 offensive rebounds in the first half and those came at critical moments,” Kelly said.
Down by 12 after three quarters and 15 with less than seven minutes to go, Osbourn Park mounted a comeback spurred by Kellogg and Powell, edging within eight.
“When you get to this level, when you get to this moment, playing with a sense of urgency isn’t in the fourth quarter. It’s from the very get,” Kelly said. “I believe that in the first half we were still trying to figure out if we should really be here. Then it was like, boom, yes, we should be here.”
The final margin was nine, well below Madison’s average margin-of-victory of 28.7 points.
School spirit
The vociferous support of the OP fans didn’t go unnoticed by the players.
“Seeing the entire school so excited for us, having almost the entire stands behind the basket full of students, I think it’s awesome knowing we were able to be a part of that,” Kellogg said.
“You can feel their excitement,” Powell said. “It’s awesome that all those people showed up today.”
Osbourn Park graduates three off its nine-player roster, including Kellogg, guard Kacey Kelly, and forward Chloe Wolfe-Pullen.
“I’m not sad because we lost,” Kelly said. “I’m sad because we don’t have practice together Monday. I’m sad because I love this group. They’re just phenomenal.”
