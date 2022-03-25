High school baseball began last week in Prince William County. Around the area, pitchers are trying to miss hitters’ bats, while batters try to hit ‘em where they ain’t.
Six ballclubs -- Brentsville, Battlefield, Patriot, Forest Park, Potomac, and Colgan -- look to return to the regional tournament, while the Colgan Sharks were two runs away in their hunt for a first-ever state championship.
The Gainesville Cardinals introduce themselves to the Cedar Run District, while Unity Reed, Gar-Field, Manassas Park, Woodbridge, Osbourn, and Osbourn Park look to increase their win totals. Freedom High School is not fielding a baseball team this season.
After playing a reduced schedule and compressed postseason last spring, the Virginia High School League is back to a full 20-game complement and standard playoff rules.
A look at who could shine on the diamond this spring. (Editor's note: Some schools did not respond to email requests for information. We will add to this story when they do.)
BATTLEFIELD
Coach: Jay Burkhart (11th year)
District/2021 record: Cedar Run/14-2 (Region 6B runner-up)
Twitter: @GoBHSBaseball
Web: BobcatsPride.org
Ace arms: Carson Estridge, Jack Robinson, Sammy Michel
Best bats: Carson Estridge, Carson Cho, Kehler Hamilton, JP Williams, Cooper Harris
Coach’s take: Battlefield brings college-level talent to the mound, as hard-throwing Carson Estridge (who hits 95 mph) is bound for West Virginia University while Jack Robinson (who can get to 88 mph) will play for Roanoke College.
Star catcher J.P. Williams has committed to George Mason University.
They’ll rely on those two righties and freshman lefty Sammy Michel to try to pitch the Bobcats into states, where coach Jay Burkhart says they should have been last year.
“We got beat in the regional final by Colgan 6-2. That’s normally good enough to make states, but not under modified COVID rules,” he lamented.
At bat, Estridge looks to repeat his .500+ average from last year. Williams will also be a big piece of the offense, along with speedy (11 stolen bases last year) Kehler Hamilton.
Burkhart noted his overall team speed, saying the Bobcats can surpass their 62 stolen bases from last year.
“This potential of putting pressure on defenses and setting us up to score on base hits will be a big part of success,” he said.
BRENTSVILLE
Coach: Brian Knight (15th year)
District/2021 record: Northwestern/8-7 (Region 3B runner-up)
Twitter: @BaseballBDHS
Ace arms: Brayden Hutchison, Charlie Monfort, Coleson Russell, JJ Hand
Best bats: Donavan Boles, Benjy Cardone, Johnny Daly, Austin Harris, Wyatt Dye, Owen Winters, J.J. Hand
Coach’s take: The Tigers lost 11 seniors to graduation and one pitcher, John Farrell, to Tommy John surgery, so former junior varsity players need to step up.
Brayden Hutchison is the only returning pitcher and one of just five Tigers back on varsity.
The Tigers fell in the region title game to Independence. In a normal year, they would have made the state quarterfinals, but not under last year’s modified rule.
Coach Brian Knight is challenging his young team with larger schools early on.
“We are looking forward to watching this young team grow and improve as the season progresses,” Knight said. “The staff is very happy with the way the defense is playing at this point in the season. It will be fun watching them gain confidence in themselves at the plate and on the mound.”
COLGAN
Coach: Mike Colangelo (6th year)
District/2021 record: Cedar Run/15-1 (Class 6 runner-up)
Twitter: @Colgan_Baseball
Ace arms: Connor Knox, Ryan Kennedy, Brandon Cassedy, Brett Renfrow, Christian Abney, Matthew Westley
Best bats: Brett Renfrow, Ryan Kennedy, Jae’dan Carter, Matthew Westley, Evan Blanchard, Brandon Cassedy
Coach’s take: The Sharks announced themselves as region powerhouse last year, going undefeated until a toe-to-toe showdown on the road versus Madison in the state title game.
The Sharks lost 2-1, but are back for some unfinished business.
“In order to win the district we will need to pitch to our ability and continue to average 8 to 10 stolen bases a game,” coach Mike Colangelo said. “We are a tough team to play against because they know we are going to run.”
The head coach and former MLB player said he looks forward to the journey with his players.
“Our staff will define success in one factor: Do we get these players better?” he said. “I’ve always felt championships are worth one great day, but enjoying these young men and giving them a great journey is way more enjoyable. In the end, if you happen to win, then awesome.”
FOREST PARK
Coach: Steve Denard (8th year)
District/2021 record: Cardinal/6-6 (Region 6B quarterfinal)
Twitter: @BruinBaseballFP
Ace arms: Andrew Cheripka, Jack Pokorak
Best bats: Jack Pokorak, Sean Pokorak, Owen Frye
Coach’s take: Experience is the X-factor for Forest Park this year.
Coach Steve Denard, who has 18 seasons as a program helmsman, expects his Bruins to improve on last year’s region quarterfinal showing.
Jack Pokorak is back after hitting .531 last year, along with brothers Sean and Owen Frye. Jack Pokorak and Andrew Cheripka return to anchor the pitching staff.
“Our success depends on our offense consistency in providing run support, and our defense support of their pitchers being fundamentally sound,” Denard said.
GAINESVILLE
Coach: John Miller (1st year)
District: Cedar Run
Twitter: @GHS_Cardinals
Ace arms: Caden Merritt, Ryan Petro, Lucas Marrero, Colin Miller, Carson Cates, Owen Potts
Best bats: Jeremy Hayden, Kadin Campo, JW Kohlmeyer, Owen Potts, Caden Merritt
Coach’s take: Don’t think of Gainesville as an ordinary first-year program. Despite a roster with just two juniors, the Cardinals are looking to compete now.
Gainesville won their historic first game, downing Osbourn Park 7-1 on Tuesday behind hard-throwing righty Caden Merritt and strike-throwing lefty Lucas Marrero.
Ryan Petro is another lefty who’ll be counted on to eat innings.
Offensively, Jeremy Hayden is a lefty swinger with good pop, and Kadin Campo brings power and speed. JW Kohlmeyer is a “high-ceiling” shortstop with a line-drive swing.
Owen Potts is a big 6-foot-2 lefty who’s a threat on the mound and in the batter’s box.
“Our team looks to be extremely fast and aggressive on the base paths this year,” coach John Miller said. “Campo and Merritt can absolutely fly. Adding Hayden, Kohlmeyer, and Cates to the mix, we should cover a lot of ground.”
As a first-year program, the Cardinals are laden with guys around the same age. That means competition for playing time. “Which is fantastic for a young program, and we will look to make that a cornerstone of Gainesville baseball,” Miller said.
GAR-FIELD
Coach: Kenny Miller (3rd year)
District/2021 record: Cardinal/ 0-12
Twitter: @GFHSBaseball
Ace arms: Rahsaan Mack, Ryheam Mack, Nick Porter
Best bats: Caleb Robinson, Rahsaan Mack, Anderson Carranza
Coach’s take: Despite the goose egg in the win column last year, the Red Wolves are primed for major improvements. “We have been able to fill some defensive holes and are hoping to continue improving throughout the season,” coach Kenny Miller said.
Gar-Field will be led by returning righty pitchers Rahsaan and Ryheam Mack, junior and sophomore respectively. Both throw in the 80s. Righty Nick Porter is also back.
At the plate, Rahsaan Mack is a table-setter with power, Anderson Carranza has speed and Caleb Robinson pop.
“We are defining success by getting better every day,” Miller said. “We believe that if we keep our focus there, we will start to get the wins that we believe we can achieve.”
HYLTON
Coach: Jason Ritenour (19th year)
District/2021 record: Cardinal/6-6
Twitter: @HyltonBaseball
Ace arms: Moises Perez, Aden Ritenour, Tyler Bassett
Best bats: Michael Crawford, Aden Ritenour, Tyler Bassett, Moises Perez, Reilly Pachecano
Coach’s take: Veteran head coach Jason Ritenour has been coaching for longer than his players have been alive - in some cases, much longer.
“Overall, we are young,” he said. “Six freshmen. We’ll continue to develop our players and compete,” Ritenour said.
MANASSAS PARK
Coach: Gerry Campbell (1st year)
District: Northwestern
Twitter: @MPCougars
Web: MParkAthletics.com
Ace arms: Alex Bunner, Victor Knuckles, Ben Knuckles
Best bats: Alex Bunner, Victor Knuckles, Ben Knuckles, Tyler Martin, Trent Stuart
Coach’s take: Gerry Campbell wants to bring the glory back to Manassas Park baseball.
He was MP’s head coach in 2010 when the Cougars were district champions. Now he returns to take over a program that has been dormant for two years - and wasn’t doing much winning before that.
“I’ve come back trying to build baseball back up,” Campbell said.
He’s doing so with a young group of pitchers led by senior Alex Bunner, a soft-tossing lefty with a nice curveball and good control. Brothers Ben and Victor Knuckles are versatile ballplayers who can play anywhere, including pitcher. Trent Stuart patrols centerfield.
Junior Tyler Martin could turn out to be the Cougars’ most talented player, Campbell said.
“He catches, he pitches, he can play shortstop, he’s got a good bat, strong arm, and he likes competition,” he said.
PATRIOT
Coach: Nick Grove (3rd year)
District/2021 record: Cedar Run/12-3 (Region 6B semifinal)
Twitter: @PatriotHitSquad
Web: PatriotPioneers.org
Ace arms: Jakob Foster, Jordan Capuano, Parker Hogge, Nathan Bishop, Matthew Boyd
Best bats: A.J. Shepard, Mason Balsis, Max Ehrhardt, Kyle VanDenburg, Ryan Fyvie
Coach’s take: The Patriots have loads of talent back from a squad that fell to eventual state runner-up Colgan in the region semis.
Grove boasts a plethora of hurlers bound to pitch collegiately, plus a bevy of batters who were All-Cedar Run last year.
Jakob Foster will pitch for Mount St. Mary's University, while Parker Hogge, Nathan Bishop, and Matthew Boyd will throw for Slippery Rock University, Roanoke College, and Lock Haven University, respectively. Jordan Capuano has yet to choose where he’ll pitch collegiately.
Offensively, Mason Balsis, Max Ehrhardt, Kyle VanDenburg, and Ryan Fyvie all return after making all-conference last year, an honorable mention in Fyvie’s case.
Grove’s senior-laden bunch wants to win a region title.
“I think we are hungry,” the veteran coach said. “We are a team that gained valuable experience last year. We still have a long way to go to be where we want to be, but we have a ton of ability. If we mesh and play together, we can be a tough team. I think the guys genuinely care about each other which is essential too. I am excited for this season.”
POTOMAC
Coach: Brian Blanton (1st year)
District/2021 record: Cardinal/9-5 (Region 6B semifinal)
Twitter: @PanthersPotomac
Web: PotomacAthletics.net
Ace arms: Tyler Blake, Matt Drumgold, Carlos Carvallo, Evan Kashmer
Best bats: Matt Drumgold, Akil Barlow, Carlos Carvallo, Chris Wilk
Coach’s take: Coach Brian Blanton replaces a legend in Mike Covington, who retired after leading the Panthers to 469 wins over 28 seasons.
Blanton is a Potomac grad who was Covington’s JV head coach.
“I realize I have big shoes to fill replacing Coach Cov,” Blanton said. “My vision is to maintain the high standards of our baseball program he established over the years.”
Potomac has 11 seniors including Matt Drumgold and Carlos Carvallo, on whom Blanton will depend as hitters and pitchers.
“What stands out to me about the team is our pitching staff and the team's resiliency to go after the win,” the coach said. “Also, the development of our younger players to replace the outgoing seniors.”
UNITY REED
Coach: Chris Cowen (1st year)
District/2021 record: Cedar Run/2-10
Twitter: @URHSBaseball
Web: URLionsAthletics.com
Ace arms: Zach Rhodes, Alex Bonfadini, Kyle Romano, Derek Reece, Ernie Gonzalez
Best bats: Carlos Planas, Tyler Hruska, Anthony Ascone, Josh Johnson-Walton, Selwyn Rio, Tim Rio
Coach’s take: Chris Cowen takes over after serving as an assistant at Woodbridge. Already, he sees mental toughness and team leadership.
“I would describe our players as gritty but disciplined,” he said, singling out seniors Ernie Gonzalez, Derek Reece, and Kyle Romano. “Anything less than 100% effort is unacceptable.”
Versatility is the theme of the Lions’ roster, as “just about every starter can play two or three different positions extremely well,” Cowen said.
Lefty junior Zach Rhodes will be an innings-eater, complemented by hard-throwing righty freshman Alex Bonfadini. Both are regulars when not pitching.
Catcher Tyler Hruska steps up to compete for the starting role, while Tim and Selwyn Rio are great with the glove.
WOODBRIDGE
Coach: Ryan Smith (1st year)
District/ 2021 record: Cardinal/5-7
Twitter: @WdbgBaseball
Ace arms: Ethan Goodbody, Luke Pietrandrea, Bryson Matsuda, Aiden Ward, Aiden Ellerts, Braeden Cooch, James Yoho
Best bats: Ethan York
Coach’s take: Pitching, the Vikings have. It’s the bats that lack. Ethan York returns for his senior season as Woodbridge’s top stick, but coach Ryan Smith wants more team aggressiveness in the batter’s box.
“Our goal is to ensure our players have an approach prior to stepping into the batter’s box,” said Smith, who emphasizes situational hitting. So far in scrimmages, he’s seeing fewer called third strikes.
On the mound, the Vikings are loaded. Lefty Luke Pietrandrea and righty Ethan Goodbody anchor the staff after posting sub-2.00 ERAs last year. Senior Bryson Matsuda is back after missing last year due to injury.
With a new coaching staff featuring just one returning assistant, Smith sees his team gaining momentum to finish top-three in the district. “These young men are hungry to win and are willing to try new approaches, which has been a key to these early improvements,” Smith said.
