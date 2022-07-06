The past two high school tennis seasons, it’s been Matthew Staton two, everyone else in Class 6 zero.
Colgan High’s rising junior won the Class 6 individual boys singles as a freshman in 2021 to become Prince William County’s first high school individual tennis champion since 1973, then repeated this season as a sophomore.
“After two years, this is more than I could ever ask for,” said Staton, an NCAA Division I prospect who’s quick to credit his family and coaches for their support and training.
The born-and-raised Bristow native enjoys being a Colgan Shark. The Sharks made it to the Region 6B semifinals in the team tournament, and Staton teamed with Rebhi Villasmil Rodriguez to make it all the way to the state finals in doubles, before falling.
He proudly points out that his older sister Emily was this year’s No. 1 player for the Sharks’ girls team, which also made the region semis. Emily earned a spot in the region’s singles tourney.
“Not just winning the state titles, but the experience of playing for this high school team and having such great guys to play with, under a great coach,” he continued. “Colgan High School has been an amazing home.”
Finding tennis early
It was his father Syd who put the first tennis racket in 5-year-old Matthew’s hand, swatting foam balls against a wall of the elementary school.
He’s tried golf and baseball, but he’s been a committed tennis player since. Staton’s first-ever competitive experience was a team tennis event as a 7-year-old.
“The kids I met on those teams I’m still friends with today,” he said.
Staton excelled in competition, and elected to spend eighth grade in Hilton Head, S.C., going to school and playing tennis at Smith Stearns Tennis Academy.
He’s traveled as far as Michigan and Florida to play in elite tournaments, growing his skill at and love for the game.
In July, he’ll partake in a McDonald’s-sponsored tournament in Midlothian with a top prize of $7,500. In August, he’ll head to Kalamazoo, Michigan, for the national hard-court championships, one of the major junior-level tournaments.
“I like the idea of being out there on your own. You need to solve problems by yourself. I enjoy that.”
On the court, Staton is aggressive, athletic, and hits “strong, heavy balls” with the natural spin of a left-handed swing. He can serve over 100 miles per hour and possesses an accurate, point-winning forehand.
But beyond the physical, there’s the mental.
“I think I can handle pressure situations well,” he said. “I like to stay out there and make it a grind, play with intensity.”
Staton and Rodriguez took two hours to defeat Battlefield’s Ty and Jaxon Brown in three sets for the Region 6B championship June 2.
In his last two state singles finals, he’s lost a grand total of six games in four sets, outscoring his two foes 24-6.
“There’s a challenge in every match,” he said. “In the state finals this year and last year, they were hard matches, whatever the score says.”
Two-for-two
Staton defeated Woodson’s Vincent Truong 6-0, 6-2 to claim his second state title June 11.
As a freshman he beat Lake Braddock’s Dustin Ha 6-3, 6-1 in the final..
Brentsville’s Doug Laughin is the last previous Prince William County player to win a state individual title in tennis when he captured the Group A boys title in 1973.
Of the two Class 6 crowns, he’s more surprised at the second one.
“There’s a certain challenge in coming in and trying to defend a state title,” he said. “The first year, it’s like, let’s see what happens. Now there’s some expectations. So to be able to do it again this year was something I’m very proud of.”
He counts winning those two state championships among his favorite tennis memories, defeating opponents from Fairfax schools.
“I was born and raised in Prince William, so being able to get us out there in the mix with the other counties, it’s really cool and something I’m thankful to do.”
Going into next season, Staton looks to up his tennis IQ.
“I think I could sometimes play smarter,” he assessed. “I’ll take a shot that’s not ideal, and sometimes I make it, so then I think I can always make it. I need to have better strategies and be a more rounded player.”
He plans to take tennis as far as he can.
“I want to go to college and play for a Division I team, then evaluate things and gauge if I want to go farther from there,” he said. “But right now I’m taking things a day at a time.”
Playing the strings
Staton has used the same Head Radical racket since he was 12, a neon orange and pink number with a silver handle. He owns about 10 of the same model, in case a string snaps.
“It’s a unique racket. I like it,” he said. “I went away from it for about a year and a half, but I switched back. It’s very balanced, really stable, has a great feel to it. Definitely the racket for me.”
That’s not his only string instrument. Staton was also the third-chair violinist in the orchestra at Colgan High School's Center for Fine and Performing Arts.
“I’ve played the violin for about six and a half years. That’s actually how I got into Colgan, by auditioning.”
Staton recently learned that he’s been accepted to Colgan’s philharmonic, the music program’s elite-level orchestra.
“It’s something I love to do. There are tons of talented musicians at Colgan who are far better than me, but I like to be a part of it,” he said. “It’s good to have something outside of tennis that relaxes me.”
Good influences
Staton “could make a list” of the people who’ve positively impacted him, led by his parents and sister.
“They want me to go out there with a healthy mindset,” he said. “They’ve been the best parents I could ask for.”
He also praises his high school coach, Jasen Viggiani, and his personal coach since seventh grade, Bear Schofield of Pass Academy in McLean, for providing advanced tennis wisdom.
“I think my life has been great and tennis has been a great attribute to that,” he said.
