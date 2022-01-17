STICKING TOGETHER: Gainesville, Patriot join forces in Northern Virginia School Hockey League

They compete against each other as Cedar Run District rivals in all sports, but in ice hockey the Patriot Pioneers and Gainesville Cardinals are teammates.
Call them the Cardineers.
They merged out of convenience. As a newly opened school for this academic year, Gainesville is getting its feet wet in club ice hockey.
More established Patriot teamed with Rappahannock last year to go 6-4-0 and win a title in the Northern Virginia School Hockey League (NVSHL).
Open to varsity, junior varsity and middle school club-based teams, the NVSHL does a remarkable service bringing hundreds of players together to compete at local rinks.
There are 22 teams in the varsity division, including 12 stocked by at least 15 players from a single school, like the current league-leading Battlefield Bobcats (6-0-0).
The other 10 teams combine players from two schools into one squad, like Gainesville/Patriot, which has a record of 2-3-1 with four games left.
Joining forces
Gainesville/Patriot so-head coaches Keith Owen and Chuck Robinson hope two complete programs emerge from this year’s combo club.
“With the opening of Gainesville this year and many of these kids having played middle school hockey together, it only made sense to combine the programs in order to keep hockey going at Patriot and start the spread of the hockey bug at Gainesville,” they said via email.
“There will likely be a time when the programs need to split.”
Of the 21-player roster, 11 attend Gainesville and 10 hail from Patriot. Owen’s son Keiran goes to Patriot, while Robinson’s son Brendan is a Gainesville student.
But on the ice, they all wear red and blue.
Rising stars
The top three scorers in the NVSHL’s five-team Patrick Division are on the Gainesville/Patriot team.
Jacob Wolfrey, a Patriot junior, leads the division and is tied for ninth in the league with eight goals to go along with four assists. Brendan Robinson has authored seven goals and three assists, while Ben Barrett is third in the Patrick with five goals and fourth with nine total points.
“Each brings a high level of skill to the team, with all three having the ability to make big plays anytime they are on the ice,” the coaches said. “All three players are well-rounded kids with a passion and drive for the game, all three are great kids on and off the ice and will be mainstays throughout their high school playing days.”
With his size, speed, and vision, Wolfrey attracts opposing defenses’ attention. Barrett, a Patriot junior and alternate captain, is “an extremely explosive player with or without the puck.”
Robinson, a Gainesville freshman with a four-goal game to his credit, has “a knack for burying pucks in the net.”
A crop of sophomores and freshmen, led by Ryan Carlton, Jayden So, and Declan Dupre, add depth to the squad’s first two lines. Those three have combined for five goals and six assists.
“With the core of young players we have, our future looks extremely bright,” the coaches said.
The defense is led by Patriot senior and captain Brady Sullivan, who “brings unmatched energy and an outstanding compete level.” From the blue line, Sullivan has collected three goals and four points.
He’s flanked by Nate Patterson, a steady stay-at-home defenseman and the team’s only other senior. Gainesville sophomore Amadeo Pivonka is a “physical presence,” while junior Tyler Couch and sophomore Tyler Sanitra are experienced blue-liners.
Brennan Lettman, Thomas Cory, Keiran Owen, and Ethan Mirabile are capable two-way players. Owen paces that group with a goal and two assists.
A trio of freshman goalies tends net for Gainesville/Patriot, led by Taylor Wilkerson, who also plays for the Washington Pride girls’ program.
“She makes playing goal seem effortless,” the coaches said.
Nick Erickson and Matt Del Vacchio, both Gainesville students, spell Wilkerson in the net.
Looking ahead
With four regular-season games remaining, Gainesville/Patriot (2-3-1) needs to win out to make the NVSHL’s provisional playoffs.
The coaches believe a playoff spot is still within the team’s grasp.
“Having only two seniors, three juniors, and the remaining players being sophomores and freshmen, the NVSHL should get used to seeing Gainesville/Patriot in the playoffs,” Owen and Robinson said.
