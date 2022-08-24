Patriot_FH.jpg Patriot H.S. girls' field hockey

With plenty of firepower, Patriot hopes to make a run to the Class 6 tournament.

 By Kellye Annabel
FH_Battlefield.jpeg Battlefield H.S. girls' field hockey

Battlefield players pictured from last year include Sarah Pratt, Gracie Lint, Erin Sweeney, goalie Autumn Goldsberry and Emma Tait.
ForestPark_FH (1).jpeg

First-year Forest Park coach Kristin Middlekauff has a youthful roster.
ForestPark_FH (2).jpeg girls field hockey team Forest park

Gainesville_FH (1).png Gainesville field hockey

Gainesville High School's three new goalkeepers are, from left, Kallie Rustin, Grace Townsend and Callie Whitehead.
GarField_FH (2).jpeg Gar-Field High School field hockey

Gar-Field’s top players are Karla Marquez Díaz and Pauleen Delarosa.
