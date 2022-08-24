Now that the scrimmages have come to a close, they’re recording wins and losses for real in the Cardinal, Cedar Run and Northwestern districts as the field hockey season gets underway.
Patriot and Battlefield look to continue their local dominance, while Unity Reed and Hylton aim to take the next step in their development.
Meanwhile, second-year program Gainesville has a roadmap to success, and Brentsville brings the sport to Tiger territory for the first time. Freedom and Manassas Park aren’t fielding field hockey teams this fall.
BATTLEFIELD
For two straight years, Battlefield has come up just short of a Region 6B championship. With almost the entire starting lineup back, the Bobcats have a goal of going further this year.
“With so many returning players, we expect to be a dominant force in our district again,” said Battlefield’s third-year head coach Claire Gianelle, who led the Bobcats to a 15-3 mark in 2021.
Cedar Run District Player of the Year Natalie Moul is back. The junior midfielder was a second-team All-Class 6 pick a year ago.
Senior midfielder Taylor Weaver and junior defender Gracie Lint return after making Region 6B’s first team, and forward Hailey Hatfield earned second-team all-district honors last year as a freshman.
BRENTSVILLE
Welcome Brentsville District High School to the field hockey community.
“We are very excited to have our inaugural field hockey season this year,” head coach Tessa Yates said. “This is not only my first year as a field hockey head coach but this is the first year a field hockey program will be at BDHS.”
Despite being in its first year, the program attracted enough interest to stock a junior varsity team to complement the varsity, Yates said.
The Tigers will be led on defense by captains Ainsley Clark and Aly Andrews, both seniors, along with junior Mollie Felder. Junior Sophia Harris “brings the team camaraderie.”
“I’m very excited to see all of these girls build this program from the ground up,” the coach said.
FOREST PARK
It’s Kristin Middlekauff first year as Forest Park’s head coach, but she knows the program well. She was the assistant for six seasons, and played for the school for four years before graduating in 2008.
Middlekauff’s roster in her first year at the helm skews young, with at least three freshmen on varsity.
Senior captain Emily Burnap is a player to watch for the Bruins.
“She is a versatile player and can play any position and she will play it well,” Middlekauff said.
The coach also pointed to returning sophomore Kendall Breslin as “a powerhouse on the field.”
“She just understands the sport and she’s great at it. She has a lot of potential.”
GAINESVILLE
Even though it’s the second season of field hockey at Gainesville High School, there’s still a lot of newness in the program.
The Cardinals will field their first JV squad this year, head coach William Willis announced. He said Amber Blanchette will be the JV’s head coach.
“Essential for developing our talent pipeline and contending for titles in future seasons,” said Willis, who noted the addition of three new goalkeepers.
Gainesville went 4-12 in their inaugural campaign last year, playing mostly freshmen and sophomores.
“We held our own, improved in every game, and earned respect in our district,” the coach said.
Center midfielder Cheyenne Davidson is a senior captain who earned all-Cedar Run honors a year ago. Fellow captain Emma Bresnahan, a junior, and sophomore Kristina Wujciak, the Cards’ Coach’s Award winner, anchor the backfield.
Speedy sophomore midfielders Leah Stever and Rylee Deveau return, as do quick-strike junior forwards Layla Taormina and Avery Eisenhower. Forward Kaitlyn Schumacher opens the year as Gainesville’s only freshman on varsity.
“Our goal this year is to move up into the middle of the district, earn a spot in the district tournament, and snag an upset or two against more established programs,” Willis said. “We are on track to contend for a district title in another year or two.”
GAR-FIELD
With only a handful of seniors, third-year head coach Amanda Cahow is looking to build Gar-Field up for the future.
“We have several new field hockey players,” she said. “Many have shown promise with picking up the sport.”
Those newcomers have leaders to look up to. Karla Marquez Díaz is a senior captain midfielder with collegiate potential. Pauleen Delarosa is a junior captain forward who earned second-team all-Cardinal recognition last year.
“The heart of our team,” said Cahow of Delarosa.
Alison Gamez Villalvir is a versatile sophomore who can play defense or goalie.
Gar-Field looks to junior Ashley Salas and sophomore Darlene Fernández-Telles to develop as first-time players. Both have progressed well, Cahow indicated.
OSBOURN
In her first year as head coach after three seasons as Osbourn’s assistant coach, Rebecca Innamorato is dedicated to building the program.
“Field hockey is a beautiful sport and deserves to have a team that is dedicated; our girls are that team,” she said. “We are dedicated to becoming better players and putting Osbourn on the map!”
The Eagles are led by a quartet of returning all-Cedar Run performers, Nina Nicoletti, Kaya Graham, M.J. Holsclaw, and Kendall Herring. After sitting out a season, potent forward Desirea Brock is back to flank Holsclaw and Nicoletti up front.
Osbourn features new talent in sophomore Guadalupe Ortiz Martínez, who can play midfield or defense, and freshman defender Maya Mira.
“These girls bring fierce energy and great field hockey sense to the game!” Innamorato said.
PATRIOT
Last year was a great one for Patriot field hockey. The Pioneers went 15-4, claimed their first-ever district tournament championship, and broke scoring records for the Cedar Run District and Region 6B.
“It was a tremendous year that is going to take a lot of hard work and commitment to top,” said Emily Ortiz, entering her ninth season leading the program.
Several players are back from that milestone-reaching squad, including experienced senior goalie Emma Ozark and senior center defender Lexie Francis, a college-level talent whom Ortiz calls “probably the best defender in the district.”
“She is one of the hardest working players on the team this season and that the program has seen,” Ortiz said.
Francis is joined in the backfield by juniors Catherine Callaway and Emma Capuano.
Up front is senior forward Abby Kallal, who was the Pioneers’ second-most prolific goal-scorer last season. Speedy midfielder Chloe Annibell is expected to have a breakout season as a junior.
Faith Fernández is the sole freshman to earn a spot on Ortiz’s varsity team, owing to “her endurance, speed, and dynamic nature.” Sophomore Corinne Vetter is a converted defender bringing her shooting ability to the forward spot.
“I have really high expectations for the girls this year,” said Ortiz, whose long-term goals include regional titles and state tournaments. “The program is in a place where we have all of the physical and tactical components to be great, so we need to sharpen our mental game to make those dreams a reality.”
POTOMAC
Eighth-year head coach Angie Strycharz has several strong returning players on a Potomac program that’s still in development.
Center defender Jewel Keels is back after making the all-Cardinal District team last year. She’ll play both backfield and midfield for the Panthers.
Center midfielder Nahil Lynob is constantly improving, the coach said, and defender and midfielder Ariana Patterson is a hard worker who makes things happen.
“Jewel is a fighter,” Strycharz said. “And Nahil never stops.”
Strycharz is looking for advancements from Angela Amaniampong, Vanessa Thomas, and Faith Madison Coleman, among other Panthers.
UNITY REED
Last year was a positive one for the Lions. They went 9-6, improving as the season went along, head coach Bill Strakosch said.
“I would definitely consider last season a success,” said Unity Reed’s fifth-year coach, “though we ended on a disappointing note, losing to Colgan in the regional semis.”
Strakosch hopes the improvement continues into this season, with another regional tourney appearance. He has an experienced group to work with.
Senior midfielder Hailey Annibell is a second-team all-region performer who authored 12 goals and dished four assists last year. Senior defender Samantha Santiago, who also earned second-team all-region honors, is back to anchor Unity Reed’s defense for the fourth season.
Senior forward Sara Spencer, senior midfielder Zoie Turner, and junior midfielder Adorra Mbuko were honorable mention all-district picks last year.
“Our senior class is going to be leaned on heavily this year, as we have a pretty short roster going forward, but I have all the confidence in the world that they are up to the task,” Strakosch said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.