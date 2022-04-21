Heading into the last month of the high school lacrosse season, the standings have taken shape, but are still shiftable.
In the Cardinal District, Hylton got off to a 5-0 start before losing to a hot Forest Park team.
In the Cedar Run District, Battlefield, which lost in last year’s Class 6 state final, is undefeated and looking for separation over second-place Osbourn Park, with Patriot hanging around.
Class 3 Brentsville is turning in a dominant campaign, going unbeaten through six games and knocking off four Class 6 opponents already.
Not fielding varsity squads this spring are Manassas Park and Unity Reed.
BATTLEFIELD
Coach/District: David Suthers (2nd)/Cedar Run
Attack: Austin Nevins, Ronan Cleary, Evan Glaze
Middies: Braydon Colliver, Brodie Carroll, Owen George, Patrick Sheahan, Abraham Al-Khalili, Matthew Cowles
Defense: Jett Morrow, Noah Elazar, Mason Cage
Goalie: John Fisher
Coach’s take: The Bobcats are coming off a 9-8 overtime loss to Yorktown in last year’s Class 6 championship game.
They’re 7-0 as of Wednesday, showing their continuing dominance.
“We have different players step up in big moments,” coach David Suthers said.
Defense has been a big reason for Battlefield’s success. The Bobcats have yet to surrender more than nine goals in a game, led by goalie John Fisher and his .640 save percentage.
“He’s playing very well right now, making big saves at key points,” Suthers said.
Senior Noah Elazar paces Battlefield’s defense with 14 forced turnovers, flanked by defensemen Jett Morrow and Mason Cage.
In the midfield, Abraham Al-Khalili wins face-offs 76% of the time, while Brodie Carroll and Owen George have contributed six goals each. Junior Patrick Sheahan has dealt out seven assists, and senior Braydon Colliver has five goals and five helpers.
It’s a three-headed monster on the attack, with seniors Austin Nevins (20 goals, 10 assists) and Evan Glaze (11 goals, nine assists) clicking with junior Ronan Cleary (20 goals, 11 assists).
BRENTSVILLE
Coach/District: Don Tomlinson (3rd)/Northwestern
Attack: Will Tomlinson, Carlton Benton, Gavin Brown,
Middies: Andy Nguyen, Joey Sciavolino, Jackson Stroud, Noah Callahan
Defense: Nick Griffin, KJ Loconti
Goalie: Jason Dean
Coach’s take: Things could be setting up for a special season in Nokesville. Versus a schedule of mostly Class 6 foes, the Class 3 Tigers (6-0 as of Wednesday) are winning by an average of 11.5 goals using a strong, senior-laden roster.
Senior captain attackmen Will Tomlinson and Carlton Benton are among Brentsville’s top goal-scorers with 30 and 14, respectively. Tomlinson is an adept shooter with either hand, while Benton “has an incredibly high lacrosse IQ.” Junior attacker Gavin Brown has stepped into an offensive role and tallied 16 goals.
Senior captain middie Andy Nguyen, with six goals and seven assists, “can do it all” on either side of the field. Juniors Jackson Stroud and Joey Sciavolino handle face-offs, along with sophomore Noah Callahan.
Senior captain defenseman Nick Griffin “has great stick skills” and can transition quickly to offense. Freshman KJ Loconti has already established himself as a contributor on defense, in front of improved sophomore goaltender Jason Dean.
His defense is just one area the coach has seen improvement this season.
“Each unit has really strong players and leaders and while not unexpected, it has exceeded our hopes,” Tomlinson said.
FOREST PARK
Coach/District: Britton Hoover (3rd)/Cardinal
Attack: Gabe Quantrille, Brody Morrow, Aidan Murray
Middies: Chris Allen, Aaron Quantrille, Amare Djanphie, Jordan Winfrey, Luke Henry, Daulton Culbert
Defense: Owen Johnson, Charlie Powell, Nico Noguez, Connor Hughes, Jose Galang
Goalie: Connor Armstrong
Coach’s take: The tone for the Bruins (6-3 as of Wednesday) was set in the opening contest, a 14-13 come-from-behind win over John Paul the Great.
“Down two goals with two minutes left, they could’ve easily packed it in,” coach Britton Hoover said. “Our senior captains found a way to spark the comeback.”
Those captains include midfielder Chris Allen, a Bridgewater College commit with 20 goals, eight assists, 30 ground balls and 10 forced turnovers, and attackman Gabe Quantrille, who has 21 goals, nine assists, 22 caused TOs and 33 groundballs picked up.
Sophomore attackers Brody Morrow and Aidan Murray have combined for 22 goals and 47 ground balls.
Senior captain midfielder Amare Djanphie has thrown in seven goals and picked up 10 grounders, while junior Jordan Winfrey has 60 ground balls and is 42% in the face-off circle.
Forest Park has received “pleasant surprises” in the midfield from junior Daulton Culbert and freshman Luke Henry.
Senior goalie Connor Armstrong has earned a captaincy, and sophomore defensemen Owen Johnson and Charlie Powell have combined for 32 ground balls and 31 caused turnovers.
FREEDOM
Coach/District: Lamar Howard (7th)/Cardinal
Attack: John Crawford, Jay Kim
Middies: Kevon Wallace, Jordan McTeer, Bobby Jones, Yonas Abreham, Israel Ayiku
Defense: Armand Tubbs, Walter Hughes, Harold Adei-Manu
Goalie: Mark Erinna
Coach’s take: It’s a collection of athletes from other sports that Freedom (1-4 as of Monday) puts on the lacrosse field. So what they may lack in technical prowess, they make up for with “a physical and athletic edge,” coach Lamar Howard said.
Senior John Crawford, a linebacker in football, leads the Eagles with 10 goals. Left-handed senior attackman Jay Kim uses his speed and height to beat defenders.
Junior Jordan McTeer, another multi-sport athlete, leads the midfielders with six assists and four goals. Junior Bobby Jones is an agile two-way midfielder.
Kevon Wallace, who’s played basketball and baseball, is “by far my best defensive midfielder,” Howard said, though Wallace’s offensive game is growing.
Armand Tubbs is a football lineman who brings a physical presence and refined footwork to Freedom’s defense. He paces the Eagles with 12 takeaways. Fellow junior Harold Adei-Manu, a long-stick middie, is 6-foot-5.
Junior goalie Mark Erinna is the “backbone of the team” due to his vocal leadership and shot-blocking acumen.
GAINESVILLE
Coach/District: Sean McMahon (1st)/Cedar Run
Attack: Tristan Lee, Brendan Robinson,
Middies: Ethan Bureman, Leland Burrows
Defense: Amadeo Pivonka
Goalie: Camden Lee
Coach’s take: From volunteering in the community to sharing a team meal to gaining their first victory, it’s all about building a culture for the first-year Cardinals (2-6 as of Monday).
“This is an incredibly close and connected team,” coach Sean McMahon said.
The Cardinals’ roster has no seniors and few juniors, resulting in “one of the youngest, smallest, and most inexperienced teams in the region,” McMahon said.
Showing talent are freshmen attackmen Tristan Lee (16 goals, 17 ground balls) and Brendan Robinson (six goals, 13 assists, 25 ground balls).
As one of the team’s quickest players, freshman Ethan Bureman (four goals, nine ground balls) is emerging as a two-way midfielder. Freshman long-stick middie Leland Burrows (10 goals, 53 ground balls, 18 caused turnovers) is becoming a vocal leader and culture-builder for McMahon.
The defense is paced by sophomore Amadeo Pivonka (15 ground balls, 10 caused turnovers) in front of freshman goalie Camden Lee (58 saves).
“We firmly believe that the future is incredibly bright for this program,” McMahon said.
GAR-FIELD
Coach/District: Jonathan Flores (1st)/Cardinal
Attack: Oscar Amaya-Sanchez, Chris Cardinale, Bryan Quinteros Cruz
Middies: Landyn Burgis, Jaden Delacruz, Anthony Aguilar, John Broderick, Diego Benitez, Eduardo Mendez
Defense: Jose Molina Mejia, Yaro Rhyzuk
Goalie: Anthony Penaloza
Coach’s take: Coach Jonathan Flores moves up from the assistant’s role to take over at Gar-Field, a program searching for depth.
The Red Wolves have just two seniors, no JV team, and just one player with three years of game experience.
Flores has some pieces to build with, including dependable captain defenseman José Molina Mejía and returning sophomore midfielder Landyn Burgis, an “athletically gifted and aggressive” player who leads the Wolves in goals with nine.
Sophomore attackman Bryan Quinteros Cruz has shown marked improvement over his freshman campaign.
A host of first-year players, including sophomore Oscar Amaya-Sanchez and freshman Chris Cardinale on the attacking lines, show promise. Amaya-Sanchez already has a hat trick to his credit.
On defense, freshman Yaro Rhyzuk has already earned the assignment of the opponent’s best offensive player, and sophomore John Broderick is an emerging midfielder. Freshman Anthony Penaloza is taking the lead as the starting goalie, displaying craftiness in the net.
“As a team of predominantly sophomores, this youth should mature into a relative strength in the future if there is player retention,” Flores said.
HYLTON
Coach/District: Joe Campagna (8th)/Cardinal
Attack: Jailan Stewart, Noah Byers-King
Middies: Jonathan Montoya, Anthony Garay, Jason Gomez, Ezekhiel Miller
Defense: Noah Parrish, Michael Wyman
Goalie: Josh Ali
Coach’s take: The Bulldogs (5-1 as of Tuesday) got off to a hot start, winning their first five games before a close setback to Forest Park. But hard work is paying off.
“The team has been committed to working their hardest this season,” coach Joe Campagna said.
Hylton is led by senior captain and perennial leading scorer Jailan Stewart, flanked by sophomore attackman Noah Byers-King, the Bulldogs’ second scoring threat.
Midfielder Jonathan Montoya is committed to play for Juniata College, while fellow senior captain Anthony Garay stabilizes the midfield. Senior Jason Gomez wins face-offs 58% of the time, while freshman Ezekhiel Miller wins 73% of his face-offs.
Senior goalie Josh Ali leads a young Hylton defense with a .667 save percentage.
OSBOURN
Coach/District: Sam McLeod (5th)/Cedar Run
Attack: Dylan Osterhout
Middies: Quentin Davis, Khalil Henderson, Mah'Khia Brown
Defense: Richard Ferguson, Sean O’Malley
Goalie: José Luis Servin Jr.
Coach’s take: Things are on the upswing for Osbourn. With a 3-4 record, they’ve already won more games than in any of coach Sam McLeod’s previous seasons at the helm.
“We have our best team yet since I have been coach,” he said. “Having two great assistant coaches, Anthony Arrigo and William Sorto, both Osbourn alumni and former players, has made a big difference this year.”
Junior attackman Dylan Osterhout leads Osbourn with 17 goals, while most of the rest of the Eagles’ offense comes from athletic senior midfielders Quentin Davis (10 goals), Khalil Henderson and Mah’Khia Brown.
The Eagles have experience on defense in senior Richard Ferguson in front of senior goalie José Luis Servin Jr.
OSBOURN PARK
Coach/District: Philip Shore (1st)/Cedar Run
Attack: Quentin Davis, Costa Kaloudelis, Sam Sutton, Carter Lyons, Rowan Potts
Middies: Will Potts, Josh Tamakloe, Thomas Pullen, Adam Forysiak, Johnny Hottenstein, Vince Flear
Defense: Blake Pataluna, Jake Hancock, Robert Romo, Blake Myers
Goalie: Alex Azar
Coach’s take: After seven seasons as the JV coach at Freedom-South Riding, Philip Shore takes over an OP program looking for stability.
“It's been a little while since they've had the same coach in back-to-back seasons,” he pointed out. “They’re a group that’s hungry to learn and improve.”
The Jackets (5-2 as of Tuesday) sport 10 seniors including captains Will Potts and Carter Lyons, plus junior captain attackman Quentin Davis, author of 29 goals through the first six games.
Davis has the speed and physicality to run past or through defenders, and a quick shot to slip the ball by goalies.
Senior attackman Costa Kaloudelis has 10 goals, while Lyons has seven. Potts has six from his midfield spot.
Shore said his midfield is blessed with speed, but his defense lacks experience as senior defenseman Blake Pataluna and goalie Alex Azar - who owns a .541 save percentage - are the only ones with significant prior playing time.
With OP fielding its first JV team in five years, Shore looks to build a fuller program.
“Our leaders want this program to grow, so they’ve bought into what we’re teaching,” he said.
PATRIOT
Coach/District: Dan Puhlick (6th)/Cedar Run
Attack: Zach Walsh, Tyler Schmelzer, Brendan Wilkenson, Connor Lutkenhouse
Middies: Sam Fernandez, Logan Christianson, Vince Smith, Brody McClure, AJ Waskow
Defense: Aiden Fairchild, Tim Sullivan, Garrett Schoeb, Nathan Morris, Aiden Rojas, Drew Fernandez
Goalie: Tristan Lenard
Coach’s take: Balance is what Patriot brings this season, coach Dan Puhlick said.
Led offensively by Rutgers University commit Zach Walsh and his 22 goals through their first five games, the Pioneers have talent and depth across the field.
“He’s a dominating left-handed attackman who draws a ton of attention because of his shooting accuracy, passing, and lacrosse IQ,” said Puhlick of Walsh.
A slew of midfielders led by Sam Fernandez, Logan Christianson, and Vince Smith provide quickness and toughness, while senior goalie Tristan Lenard is “our defensive quarterback,” Puhlick said.
The trio of Aiden Fairchild, Tim Sullivan, and Garrett Schoeb stand out as up-close defensemen, while senior Nathan Morris is the Pioneers’ leading long-stick middie.
In the midfield, Puhlick calls it “a huge luxury” to have three competent face-off specialists in AJ Waskow, Brody McClure, and Drew Fernandez.
POTOMAC
Coach/District: O’Kelly Russell (1st)/Cardinal
Attack: Stacy Funches, Ethan Russell, Prentice Norman, Chris Anderson
Middies: Connor Scaggs, Danny Western, Jared Lazu, Jarell Thomas
Defense: Parker Preston, Hunter Lawson, John Koroma, Ibrahima Wann, Xavion Turner
Goalie: Michael Trigger
Coach’s take: While the number of players in the Potomac program rose from 13 last year to 42 this year, most of those new guys are new to the sport, as well.
Coach O’Kelly Russell complimented his Panthers (0-7 as of Tuesday) on their willingness to work on fundamentals. “We need improvement with ground balls, always ground balls,” Russell said.
Captain Stacy Funches is back for his senior year, as is fellow attackman Ethan Russell.
Taking face-offs are returning seniors Connor Scaggs and Jared Lazu, reliable two-way midfielders. Captain Danny Western “has great field sense and ability to set plays,” Russell said.
Jarell Thomas brings versatility as a long-stick middie, while the defense is led by returning seniors Parker Preston and Ibrahima Wann in front of senior goalie Michael Trigger, a converted defenseman.
WOODBRIDGE
Coach/District: Tré Brinson (4th)/Cardinal
Attack: James Williams, Chai Dunlap, Anthony Ober, Levi Huddleston
Middies: Diego Arias, Luke Hasselius
Defense: John Parente, Michael Bertrand, Christianno De Lugo, Kevin Nguyen, Ben Fields
Goalie: Dominic Illig
Coach’s take: Youthful attack lines balanced with a senior-heavy defense have resulted in an up-and-down season for the Vikings (3-5 as of Monday).
“This season we have a big group of first-time players and new guys to the program,” coach Tré Brinson said.
Announcing his presence is sophomore James Williams, the team leader with 16 goals and 10 assists. Sophomores Anthony Ober and Levi Huddleston have grown into their attacking roles, as they all pick up for injured senior attackman Oliver Shortt-Nowell.
Junior captain midfielder Chai Dunlap has a .607 winning percentage in the face-off circle while also being an offensive threat. Juniors Diego Arias and Luke Hasselius are dependable two-way middies.
Senior captain defenseman John Parente “is a D1-level talent,” Brinson said, who is assigned to the other team’s top offensive player. Parente has caused 14 turnovers and scored seven goals. Freshman Michael Bertrand is a rising star on the defensive end.
Senior Dominic Illig mans the goal.
“Without Dom, we would lose the games we lose by five or 10 more goals,” Brinson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.