Speedy Battlefield boys track team wins Class 6 title

  • Updated
Battlefield High School track team 2021 season Class 6 state title winners

Battlefield High School boys track team won their first-ever Class 6 outdoor state title last Saturday, June 19, in Hampton.

Powered by two gold medalists and a slew of other point producers, Battlefield’s boys track team won their first-ever Class 6 outdoor state title last Saturday in Hampton. 

The Bobcats needed a win in the final event, the 1,600-meter relay, and got it as Winston Broiles, Pierce Collins, Austin Rice and Logan Archer won in 3 minutes 19.19 seconds.

The Bobcats scored 54 points to nudge out Western Branch (44) and Freedom (Woodbridge) (40).

Battlefield’s Jonas Davidson won the pole vault with a leap of 14 feet even.

Winston Broiles also produced major team points by placing second in 110 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles. Austin Gallant was also key, scoring in three events. Gallant took fourth in the 800 and fifth in the discus and fifth in the shot put.

Brian DiBassinga was sixth in the pole vault and second in the triple jump.

Also scoring points was Kaden Waller, who finished eighth in 100 and fourth in the 200. 

Other Prince William County standouts were Colgan’s Bryce Lentz, who won the 3,200 in 9:11.12 and Freedom’s Jaylen Barringer, who took  the 400 (48.95).

Osbourn Park’s Lena Gooden won the long jump (20-03.75) and Colgan’s Alencia Lentz captured the pole vault (11-06).

