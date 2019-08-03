B_OP_Soft_243_Kiki_Edwards.jpg

Osbourn Park's Kiki Edwards made the Class 6 all-state first team as an outfielder.

 File photo by Rosi Guyton

TOP HONORS

  • Player of the Year: Cara Martin, South County, So.
  • Coach of the Year: Garry Dillow, South County

FIRST TEAM

PITCHER

Cara Martin, South County, So.

Taylor Norton, Cosby, So.

Molly Grube, Manchester, Sr.

CATCHER

Emma Yates, South County, Sr.

FIRST BASE

Sophie Tully, Cosby, Sr.

SECOND BASE

Nicole Adkins, Madison, Sr.

SHORTSTOP

Brooklyn Maxwell, Kellam, Jr.

THIRD BASE

Carle Cundiff, Franklin County, Sr.

OUTFIELD

Madison Williams, Clover Hill, So.

Hallie Sheehan, Manchester, Sr.

Kiera Edwards, Osbourn Park, Sr.

Heather Geisler, McLean, Sr.

UTILITY

Sanaah Sonnier, Clover Hill, Jr.

SECOND TEAM

PITCHER

Bailey Misken, West Springfield, Sr.

Brooke Cannon, Kellam, Jr.

Morgan Murphy, Grassfield, Sr.

CATCHER

Leah Butts, Cosby, So.

FIRST BASE

Gabi Norton, McLean, Sr.

SECOND BASE

Lauryn Richardson, Cosby, So.

SHORTSTOP

Sofia Ebersole, Madison, Sr.

THIRD BASE

Sofia Ebersole, Madison, Sr.

OUTFIELD

Keisha Young, Madison, Jr.

Emily Hoskins, Marshall, Jr.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.