TOP HONORS
- Player of the Year: Cara Martin, South County, So.
- Coach of the Year: Garry Dillow, South County
FIRST TEAM
PITCHER
Cara Martin, South County, So.
Taylor Norton, Cosby, So.
Molly Grube, Manchester, Sr.
CATCHER
Emma Yates, South County, Sr.
FIRST BASE
Sophie Tully, Cosby, Sr.
SECOND BASE
Nicole Adkins, Madison, Sr.
SHORTSTOP
Brooklyn Maxwell, Kellam, Jr.
THIRD BASE
Carle Cundiff, Franklin County, Sr.
OUTFIELD
Madison Williams, Clover Hill, So.
Hallie Sheehan, Manchester, Sr.
Kiera Edwards, Osbourn Park, Sr.
Heather Geisler, McLean, Sr.
UTILITY
Sanaah Sonnier, Clover Hill, Jr.
SECOND TEAM
PITCHER
Bailey Misken, West Springfield, Sr.
Brooke Cannon, Kellam, Jr.
Morgan Murphy, Grassfield, Sr.
CATCHER
Leah Butts, Cosby, So.
FIRST BASE
Gabi Norton, McLean, Sr.
SECOND BASE
Lauryn Richardson, Cosby, So.
SHORTSTOP
Sofia Ebersole, Madison, Sr.
THIRD BASE
Sofia Ebersole, Madison, Sr.
OUTFIELD
Keisha Young, Madison, Jr.
Emily Hoskins, Marshall, Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.