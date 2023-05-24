Trailing 3-2 in the final minutes of Monday’s Cedar Run District boys soccer championship against visiting Battlefield, Osbourn needed a miracle.
They got it in the 75th minute from a signature player that has inspired them all year in senior midfielder Cooper Noseworthy.
Winning a 30-yard free kick following a hard tackle by Battlefield’s Amari Benjamin, Noseworthy calmly stepped to the ball and delivered a sensational goal. Lasering a shot through the defense and into the left pocket, Noseworthy struck the ball so hard the goalkeeper didn’t even move as he knotted the game at 3-3.
The Cedar Run District Player of the Year wasn’t finished. Two minutes into the first of two five-minute overtime periods he ripped a shot to the bottom right of the goal, but Bobcat goalie Dylan Ennis made a diving deflection that kept the ball in play.
An unmarked Jaiden Skelton crashed the net and tapped in the go-ahead goal with Ennis still on the ground, giving Osbourn the 4-3 lead, which held up as the No. 1 seeded Eagles won their third straight district title in a classic game.
“He's the captain of this team for a reason. He leads by example. He put his heart out there,” Osbourn coach Brandon Calandra said of the 6-foot-4 Noseworthy, who will play at James Madison University.“He showed his heart, and his teammates followed his lead and that's why we got here where we are.”
No. 2 seeded Battlefield had three set pieces in the final minute to answer Skelton’s goal, but as Romeo Ventura cleared away the third attempt the referee blew the final whistle.
“Incredible battle, hard fought game. We had our chances,” said Battlefield coach Wes Homan.
Undefeated Osbourn (19-0) next hosts Woodbridge in the first round of the Class 6 Region B tournament on Thursday at 7 p.m. Battlefield (12-5-1) also moves on to regions, hosting Colgan at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
“That just shows what kind of team we are. We haven't lost any games, but it's been the same team all three years. We played together in middle school, so we got a lot of chemistry together,” Noseworthy said.
Trailing in the second half multiple times, the win was much more dramatic than last year’s 7-3 title game victory over Battlefield.
Noseworthy scored Osbourn’s first three goals but his third to tie the match at 3-3 was a thing of beauty as he was soon mobbed by teammates.
“I saw a little gap on the left side of the wall, and I just hit it. That was a crazy goal,” said Noseworthy, whose prolific scoring included a four-goal game in Osbourn’s 6-1 district semifinal win over Freedom (South Riding).
To open the game, Noseworthy wasted no time making his presence felt. In the fourth minute, Battlefield failed to clear a cross from Juan Reyes as the ball was gifted to Noseworthy at the spot. He skillfully flicked the ball over Bobcat Kyle Morrell and finished an easy header to take a 1-0 lead.
While Noseworthy and the Eagles had several chances to add on, Battlefield put the early mistake behind them and took the lead into halftime.
In the 25th minute, Nathan Andrade received a long ball in the left corner from Jordan Savage at midfield and played a perfectly placed pass in front of the net for Robbie Karas, who headed it in to tie the game.
Then, Mathew Carlin fed Manzi Siibo in the box who buried a 10-yard shot into the top left corner to take a 2-1 lead in the 37th minute.
“I thought we were able to get a little possession in the attacking half. We were able to get some serves in and be dangerous,” Homan said.
Fifteen minutes into the second half, Noseworthy drew the Eagles level. Dribbling away from the goal to the left of the box, Noseworthy ripped a shot on the ground across his body with his left foot and beat the keeper to the far post, trying the game at 2-2.
“I just shot it and prayed,” Noseworthy said.
The match was tied for 20 minutes until Battlefield took the lead in the 74th minute. Carter Cramp was left unmarked on the back post on a throw-in into the box by Karas, and as the ball bounced by other players, Cramp used his head to tap it in and give the Bobcats the 3-2 lead.
With the home fans in shock and disbelief, Noseworthy reenergized the crowd with his marvelous free kick to even the score at 3-3 one minute later.
“He's been doing that all year. Every time he gets a free kick, he steps up confidently, and we all kind of knew on the sideline what to expect from him. He's just amazing,” said Calandra.
Neither team scored in the final five minutes, sending the match to overtime for Skelton’s winning strike off Noseworthy’s first shot.
Said Calandra of the game-winner, “Ironically, we talked about it and said to be prepared to follow shots. We knew going in, their goalkeeper gave up a lot of rebounds. (Skelton) stayed wide, he had good position on the ball, and he anticipated a rebound.”
On May 17, the Bobcats beat No. 3 Osbourn Park 3-0 in their district semifinal to set up the heavyweight meeting with Osbourn, which downed Freedom 6-1.
“It always seems to be us two at the end. It's nice, it's a good rivalry,” said Calandra.
Reach Matthew Proctor at mproctor@fauquier.com
