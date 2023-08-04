Two weeks after winning the age 16-18 Babe Ruth Baseball Virginia state title, Greater Manassas is headed to the Big Show: the Babe Ruth World Series.
Greater Manassas edged Citrus Park (Fla.) 1-0 in the Southeast Region final last Sunday in Centreville to book their ticket to Cape Girardeau, Mo., to play in the Babe Ruth World Series from Aug. 13-20.
Luke Shearin, who plays for Osbourn Park High, pitched six shutout innings in the final with Connor Lyle (Brentsville) firing a shutout seventh inning for the save.
Citrus Park’s best chance to score came in the fifth where they had runners on second and third with two outs. On a well hit ball to left, left fielder Matt Jimenez (Gainesville) made a spectacular diving catch to end the inning and keep Citrus Park off the board.
“He laid out completely and made a game saving catch,” said manager Bill Laughman.
Greater Manassas scored in the first inning when leadoff hitter Lucas Johnson (Brentsville) reached first on a dropped strike three after striking out. After taking second on a bunt and third on a passed ball, Gainesville High’s Owen Potts drove in Johnson on a groundout.
The six-team Southeast Regional was held last week in Centreville and Clifton.
Playing in the National pool with two other teams, Greater Manassas defeated Southwestern Youth Association 7-2 on July 26, then fell to Lake Norman 4-1 the next day.
With all three teams in the group finishing 1-1, Greater Manassas owned the tiebreaker, allowing the fewest runs, and earned a bye into the semifinals.
Greater Manassas battled a rain delay to come from behind and beat Stafford 7-6 in Saturday’s semi to advance to Sunday’s final against Citrus Park.
Stafford scored five runs to take the lead in the fifth before Greater Manassas rallied to score two in the bottom of the fifth and one in the sixth to retake the lead, then held Stafford to just one run in the seventh to seal the victory.
“We played a lot of small ball. They made a couple of errors and stuff, which allowed our runners to move along, but we were bunting guys around and there were a couple of passed balls that they gave up as well,” manager Laughman said.
After adding the region title to their state crown, Greater Manassas has a few weeks off before they make the 13-hour drive to Missouri for the World Series from August 13-20.
The team is doing some fundraising to pay expenses. There is a GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/b957ea3b
The tournament features 15 teams: 10 from across the country with the others from Aruba, Australia, Canada,China and Taiwan.
