The Patriot Pioneers are off to their best start since the 2014 football season thanks to a 41-14 victory Friay over Hylton at home in Nokesville.
Tim Baldwin and Cody Rogers each ran for more than 160 yards with a hand in at least three touchdowns apiece to give the Pioneers a 4-1 record, early success they haven’t seen since beginning 8-1 five seasons ago. Hylton, meanwhile, fell to 3-2 with consecutive losses, falling to Patriot for only the second time in the short history of the rivalry and moving the Bulldogs’ all-time record to 4-2.
Rodgers finished with 163 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries for an 11.6 average while also completing 9 of 11 passes for 115 yards and three touchdowns. Baldwin added 161 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries (7.3 per) while catching two passes for 33 yards and a touchdown.
Gabe Bigbee led Patriot with five receptions on six targets for 53 yards and a touchdown while Justin Harris caught a 17-yard touchdown pass.
Patriot volleyball 3, Osbourn Park 1
Osbourn Park’s student section again helped make an exciting atmosphere Friday in Manassas, but the Yellow Jackets lost to Patriot’s volleyball team 3-1 at home.
The Pioneers’ junior varsity and freshmen teams battled OP’s fans as the two big cheering groups in the gym, where Patriot’s varsity won on the court 25-19, 25-12, 20-25, 25-18.
“Both groups were extremely loud, supportive and entertaining, which made it a great atmosphere to play in,” said Pioneers assistant coach Kathryn Speaks, whose team improved to 9-7 overall and 3-1 in the Cedar Run District.
Ashley Casey led Patriot with 14 kills while Dryden Rancourt and Nicole Epstein had six each, helping Makenna Alejo finished with 28 assists. Casey also had three aces and Alejo had two.
Defensively, Alejo had 11 digs and Casey had seven.
