For the fist time in nearly nine years, the Gar-Field Indians put together a shutout defensive performance, beating Osbourn Park’s football team 16-0 at home in Woodbridge.
The Indians last shutout an opponent on Oct. 15, 2010, when they beat Forest Park 28-0. Then they went 86 games without a shutout before defeating the Yellow Jackets, which gave Gar-Field a 2-2 record this season while dropping OP to 1-3.
The Indians’ defense allowed only 111 yards of offense with linebacker Mason Woods leading them with 13 tackles, including five tackles-for-loss.
Offensively, quarterback Bishop Fitzgerald had 139 yards on 6-for-10 passing, including a 45-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Crockett. Abdul Kaloko added 72 yards on two receptions, while running back Xavier Coltrane finished with 103 yards and a touchdown on only 13 carries.
Woodbridge football 23, Battlefield 7
The Woodbridge Vikings earned their first win of the 2019 football season Friday by beating Battlefield 23-7 at home, giving then the lead in the all-time rivalry at 6-5.
Woodbridge quarterback Nazir Armstrong had a hand in three touchdowns to give the Vikings a 1-2 record while dropping the Bobcats to 1-2. He finished with 55 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries as well as 161 yards and a touchdown (two interceptions) on 7-for-18 passing.
Armstrong scored the winning touchdown in the final minute of the first quarter on a 3-yard run that gave Woodbridge a 9-0 lead after the Vikings’ defense recorded a sack about five minutes earlier. Woodbridge entered halftime with a 16-7 lead, then shut out Battlefield in the second half.
Receiver Kyre Duplessis finished with 126 yards on three receptions, including a 78-yard touchdown catch, while Bryce King had 29 yards on two receptions. Running back Sam Bowen added 61 yards on 19 carries.
For Battlefield, Sean McCarthy had 66 yards on 13 carries, including a 3-yard touchdown run, while Matt Binkowski had 47 yards on six carries and Trajon Richards had 41 on seven. Eddie Ostrander added 82 yards on 5-for-12 passing (one interception).
Defensively, Blaze Jones and Justin Bennin had the Bobcats’ two interceptions.
Brentsville football 34, Spotsylvania 30
Kyler Cornwell ran for three touchdowns Friday to give the Brentsville Tigers a 34-30 victory over the previously undefeated Spotsylvania football team at home in Nokesville.
He scored the winning touchdown on a 7-yard run in the fourth quarter, giving the Tigers a 34-22 lead after the Knights fumbled on their own 13-yard line. Brentsville’s Tate Lang forced the fumble and Chris Detwiler recovered it.
Spotsylvania (3-1) later scored a touchdown and two-point conversion, but the Tigers then ran out the clock to boost their record to 2-2.
Cornwell finished with 97 yards on 11 carries, while quarterback Guy Hayes had 69 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries with 119 yards on 8-for-10 passing. Yuri Smaltz led Brentsville’s receivers with 49 yards on two catches while Kevin Peterson had 34 yards on four receptions.
They helped the Tigers overcome a deficit three times in the game. Spotsylvania took an early lead before Cornwall ran for a 4-yard touchdown to give Brentsville a 7-6 lead. The Knights regained the lead at halftime, 14-13, after Hayes ran for a 2-yard touchdown.
In the second half, Brentsville scored with Hayes running in a 24-yard touchdown and two-point conversion to give the Tigers a 21-14 lead. The Knights again responded for a 22-21 advantage, but Cornwell countered with a 55-yard touchdown run for a 27-22 lead after Brentsville converted on a third-and-26 situation thanks to a long pass from Hayes to Travis Stanley.
Patriot football 35, Forest Park 13
Quarterback Cody Rogers and receiver Gabe Bigbee connected for three touchdowns Friday to lead the Patriot Pioneers to a 35-13 victory over Forest Park’s football team on the road in Woodbridge.
Rogers finished with 154 yards on 8-for-12 passing to give Patriot a 3-1 record while dropping the Bruins to 1-3. The Pioneers’ victory also evened their record in the all-time rivalry with Forest Park at 4-4.
Bigbee finished with 136 yards on six receptions, while running back Tim Baldwin had 81 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Rogers added 23 yards on six carries.
