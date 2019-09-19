The Colgan Sharks took sole possession of first place in the Cardinal District volleyball standings Thursday by defeating Forest Park 3-0 at home in Manassas.
The Sharks won 25-16, 25-19, 25-16 in a battle of teams previously undefeated in district play. So their record improved to 5-0 in the Cardinal with a 9-5 mark overall while the Bruins fell to 5-1 and 7-2.
Brielle Kemavor and Jennah Wyatt combined for 10 blocks while Vanessa Thompson had 19 digs to hold Forest Park under 20 points in each game.
Offensively, Sydney Thaxton had nine kills while Jayden Wyatt and Kailin Flanagan had seven each. So A.J. Pitts and Kristin Lough combined for 27 assists.
Patriot field hockey 1, Stonewall Jackson 0
The Patriot Pioneers held Stonewall Jackson’s field hockey team to zero shots on goal Thursday en route to beating the Raiders 1-0 on the road in Manassas.
Offensively, Morgan Doyle scored the winning goal to keep Patriot undefeated in Cedar Run District play at 2-0. The Pioneers also improved their overall record to 7-1.
