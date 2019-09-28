The Colgan Sharks’ 13-set winning streak ended Thursday, but they still have a seven-match winning streak thanks to a 3-1 victory over Woodbridge’ volleyball team on the road.
The 25-18, 21-25, 25-13, 25-13 win gave them a 7-0 record in the Cardinal District and a 12-5 mark overall. Prior to the second set Thursday, the Sharks last lost a set Sept. 16 against Patriot.
Setter Kristin Lough amassed 34 assists against the Vikings, helping Jayden Wyatt finish with 11 kills. Kailin Flanagan added 10 kills and Sydney Thaxton had nine.
Defensively, Vanessa Thompson led Colgan with 33 digs.
Patriot field hockey 3, Osbourn Park 0
The Patriot Pioneers won their third consecutive game via shutout Thursday by beating Osbourn Park’s field hockey team 3-0 on the road in Manassas.
Goalie Alexa Smith made four saves to give the Pioneers a 9-1 record, including seven shutouts. They also remained undefeated in the Cedar Run District at 4-0.
Lauren Gresham led Patriot’s offense Thursday with two goals while Maddie Conroy had one.
