The Patriot Pioneers began Cedar Run District play Tuesday with a 3-0 victory over Osbourn’s volleyball team on the road in Manassas.
Zahra Flowers led them with 11 kills in the 25-17, 25-8, 25-13 victory to improve Patriot’s record to 5-4 overall with a 1-0 mark in the district.
Ashley Casey added 10 kills and 10 digs while Makenna Alejo had 22 assists. Alejo also had four assists with three from Casey and one from Flowers.
Patriot field hockey 7, Osbourn 1
Lauren Gresham produced her third hat trick of the field hockey season Tuesday to help the Patriot Pioneers rebound from their first loss with a 7-1 win over Osbourn on the road in Manassas.
Claudia Lenaham also scored three goals against the Eagles to boost the Pioneers’ record to 6-1 (1-0 Cedar Run District) after they lost Sept. 10 to Brooke Point, 2-0, while Osbourn fell to 3-2 (0-1). Morgan Doyle added one goal while Gresham had two assists.
So Gresham has three assists and 14 goals this season.
Previously, Monday, Osbourn defeated Hylton 4-3 in a shootout on the road in Woodbridge. Eagles goalie D.J. Holsclaw made three saves on the Bulldogs’ four shootout attempts while Osbourn went 3-for-4 in the shootout with Nicole Sorto-Alfaro, Evelyn Benitez-Paz and IvyLynn Powell scoring.
Jordy Renteria scored Hylton’s lone shootout goal against Holsclaw, who finished with 13 saves.
Neither team scored in overtime after regulation ended in a 3-3 tie because the Bulldogs rallied from deficits of 2-0 and 3-2.
Lianty Yularnis gave Osbourn a 2-0 lead in the opening 12 minutes of the first half with goals assisted by IvyLynn Powell, who now has 10 assists this season. Hylton’s Ashley Nelson then made the score 2-1 at halftime thanks to a goal in the 19th minute.
In the second half, a three-goal sequence in a five-minute span tied the score 3-3. The Bulldogs’ Brianna Causey first tied the game 2-2 with a goal in the 21st minute. Less than two minutes later, IvyLynn Powell scored on a penalty corner assisted by Nicole Sorto-Alfaro. Then Madison Wong forced overtime with a goal about three minutes later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.