Sean McCarthy ran for 164 yards and a touchdown Friday to help the Battlefield Bobcats earn their first victory of the 2019 football season by beating Potomac Falls 16-12 at home in Haymarket.
McCarthy gave Battlefield the lead for good at 13-6 late in the first quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run after T.J. Haywood’s 4-yard touchdown run tied the score 6-6 following an early Potomac Falls touchdown. Vadin Bruot later added a 17-yard field goal in the third quarter to finish the Bobcats' scoring, so they improved their record to 1-1.
McCarthy finished with 21 of Battlefield’s 41 carries, and he caught two passes for 11 yards. Matt Binkowski ran eight times for 73 yards and Trajon Richards had 31 yards on three carries.
Defensively, Blaze Jones and Dominic Taylor each intercepted a pass in the first half, helping the Bobcats overcome two of their own interceptions and 120 penalty yards.
Manassas Park football 42, Park View 18
The Manassas Park Cougars claimed their first varsity football victory since Sept. 15, 2017 by beating Park View 42-18 Friday on the road in Sterling.
That win gave Manassas Park a 1-2 record after it canceled its 2018 varsity season 11 days before the Cougars’ first scheduled game due to low player turnout. Park View also canceled its varsity schedule last season before returning to play in 2019.
The Cougars dominated the showdown Friday with 544 yards of total offense, breaking an eight-game losing streak that spanned three years.
Running back Payton Simmons led the Cougars with 217 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, while quarterback Andre Kidd amassed 141 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries. Kidd also threw for 99 yards on 5-for-8 passing, while Cameron Dixon had 82 yards on four receptions.
Dixon also had a 6-yard touchdown run.
Brentsville football 21, Kettle Run 20
A fourth-quarter touchdown run by quarterback Guy Hayes, and an extra-point kick by Daniel Silva, gave the Brentsville Tigers their first win of the 2019 football season via a 21-20 victory Friday at home over Kettle Run.
The Cougars had a chance to win on an ensuing possession, but Brentsville junior outside linebacker Jake Johnson intercepted a pass with less that a minute remaining in the fourth period to seal the win. So the Tigers improved their record to 1-2 after losing a pair of road games to begin the season.
Silva finished 3-for-3 on extra point kicks Friday, while Kettle Run missed an extra point and went 1-for-2 on two-point conversion attempts, helping give Brentsville the one-point win.
Hayes also ran for the game’s first touchdown in the first quarter, but his Tigers still trailed 14-7 at halftime. So a touchdown run by junior running back Kyler Cornwell temporarily tied the scored 14-14 in the third quarter. Kettle Run quickly responded with a touchdown, but that only set up Hayes’ tying touchdown and Silva’s winning extra point.
Senior Yuri Smaltz and Kevin Peterson led Brentsville’s receiving corps with “multiple explosive plays,” Tigers coach Joe Mullinax said.
Defensively, senior defensive back Justin Humphreys had one interception while senior defensive end Matthew Basala forced a turnover on downs with a fourth-and-goal tackle in front of the end zone.
Mountain View football 35, Potomac 0
Despite 17 tackles by Jadon Hendley, the Potomac Panthers lost to Mountain View's football team 35-0 Friday at home in Dumfries.
Hendley had one of Potomac's three sacks, joining Jalen Johnson and Tyga Golden, but the Panthers' record fell to 1-2. Johnson finished with 15 tackles while Golden had 11 and John Crawford had 13.
Offensively, Pete Woolfrey threw for 198 yards on 17-for-34 passing, but he also had three interceptions. So Mountain View scored 14 points in the first quarter, seven in the second and 14 in the third.
Potomac’s James Kabba finished with 57 yards on seven receptions and 46 yards on 10 carries, while Rakim Lamarre had 77 yards on four receptions and Keathan Mcallister had 57 yards on seven catches.
Osbourn football 31, Colgan 22
Jakari Lewis scored a pair of touchdowns Friday and amassed 173 yards offensively to help give the Osbourn Eagles their first victory of the football season with a 31-22 victory over Colgan on the road in Manassas.
He finished with 113 yards on 16 carries and 60 yards with a touchdown on two receptions, adding a kick return touchdown to boost Osbourn’s record to 1-2 while dropping the Sharks to 0-3. Lewis helped quarterback Chance Hollingsworth finish with 201 yards and a touchdown on 12-for-20 passing, as well as 66 yards on five carries.
Luke Spall added 57 yards and a touchdown on three carries, while Raquan Washington had 60 yards on three carries.
Defensively, Tyler Black-Jordan intercepted two passes and Niegl Burke finished with one interception.
