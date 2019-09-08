With 202 all-purpose yards from James Kabba, the Potomac Panthers earned their first victory of the 2019 football season by beating Osbourn 21-13 Friday on the road in Manassas.
Kabba finished with 14.4 yards per touch and one touchdown to break the Panthers’ four-game losing streak and give them a 1-1 record this season while dropping the Eagles to 0-2. So Potomac has a 14-7 record against Osbourn since 1999.
Kabba used a 74-yard run to fuel his 127-yard rushing total on nine carries. He also had 65 yards and a touchdown on four receptions with quarterback Pete Woolfrey completing 14 of 34 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns (one interception).
Defensively, Jalen Johnson led the Panthers with 12 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble, giving him 24 tackles early this season with three sacks. Jadon Hendley added 10 tackles Friday to give him 22 this season, while Keathan McAllister had nine, with eight each from John Crawford and Emmanuel Ayi-Bonte. Hendley and McAllister also had one interception apiece.
Plus, McAllister contributed offensively with 62 yards and a touchdown on three receptions, while Suliaman Mansaray rushed five times for 23 yards and a touchdown.
So Potomac never trailed in the game, taking a 7-0 lead into halftime and a 15-7 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.