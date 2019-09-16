The Colgan Sharks overcame a one-set deficit Monday to beat Patriot’s volleyball team 3-1 at home in Manassas and remain undefeated in Cardinal District play at 3-0.
Four Colgan players finished with at least seven kills each to win 23-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-23 and boost the Sharks’ record to 8-5. Kailin Flanagan and Sydney Thaxton had 10 kills, while Jennah Wyatt had eight and Jayden had seven.
So Kristin Lough finished with 24 assists and A.J. Pitts had 16.
Defensively, Vanessa Thompson led the Sharks with 22 digs.
