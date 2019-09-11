The Colgan Sharks remain undefeated in Cardinal District play after beating Hylton’s volleyball team 3-0 Tuesday on the road in Woodbridge.
Kailin Flanagan’s all-around strong play led the Sharks to the 25-15, 25-22, 25-10 victory and boosted their record to 2-0 in the district and 6-5 overall. She finished with 13 digs, 10 kills and four aces, while Jayden Wyatt had nine kills.
Vanessa Thompson added 19 digs.
Forest Park volleyball 3, Potomac 0
The Forest Park Bruins remain undefeated in Cardinal District play after beating Potomac’s volleyball team 3-0 Tuesday on the road in Dumfries.
Sophomore setter Courtney Gibbs amassed seven aces in the 25-22, 25-13, 25-12 victory to give Forest Park a 4-0 record in the district and a 5-1 mark overall. Junior defensive specialist Alyssa Dunalp added five aces, while sophomore middle hitter Deja Clarke had a team-high seven kills.
Adding six kills each were sophomore outside hitter Isabelle Bravo and senior middle hitters Jaire Johnson and Kianna Bell, while junior outside hitter Annalee Hunniford had four, with three each from Gibbs and senior outside hitter Gabriella Doering.
Defensively, Johnson had three blocks and Dunlap had seven digs, with six digs apiece by Doering and Gibbs, who also had 11 assists offensively.
Patriot volleyball 3, Woodbridge 0
With 13 kills from Ashley Casey, the Patriot Pioneers defeated Woodbridge’s volleyball team 3-0 Tuesday at home in Nokesville.
Zahra Flowers added 10 kills in the 25-15, 25-23, 25-23 victory, while Nicole Epstein had nine kills and four blocks.
