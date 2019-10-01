The streak is up to 23.
Colgan has won that many consecutive volleyball matches at home thanks to a 3-0 victory over Stonewall Jackson on Monday in Manassas. The Sharks last lost at home during the 2017 region tournament. Since then, they went 16-0 in their gym during 2018 and have begun this season on a 7-0 run.
Colgan also has an overall winning streak of eight games this fall, helping give the Sharks a 13-5 record with a 7-0 mark in the Cardinal District.
Setter Kristin Lough needed only 19 assists in the quick sweep against Stonewall, 25-8, 25-7, 25-16. Brielle Kemavor and Jayden Wyatt led Colgan with five kills each, while Christine Morrison had five digs.
Osbourn field hockey 6, Potomac 0
For the second time in eight days, the Osbourn Eagles ended a two-game losing streak by beating Potomac’s field hockey team 6-0.
On Monday, they defeated the Panthers on the road in Dumfries after previously topping Potomac by the same score at home Sept. 23, with a pair of losses in between. So Osbourn has a 5-5 record this season (0-5 Cedar Run District) after IvyLynn Powell amassed three goals and an assist Monday, giving her 15 assists and 14 goals this fall.
Nicole Sorto-Alfaro added two goals to boost her season total to five, while Kenya Briones-Romero scored one goal and Abby Urquilla had one assist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.