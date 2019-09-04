The Colgan Sharks began Cardinal District play Tuesday with a 3-0 victory over Woodbridge’s volleyball team at home in Manassas.
Jayden Wyatt led them with 10 kills in the 25-10, 25-22, 25-20 victory to boost Colgan’s record to 1-0 in the district and 4-4 overall. Kailin Flanagan added nine kills while A.J. Pitts had 18 assists and four aces.
Defensively, Flanagan had 17 digs with 11 from Vanessa Thompson, nine from Wyatt and seven from Pitts.
Kettle Run field hockey 3, Osbourn Park 0
Goalie Allyssa Space recorded her second consecutive shutout Tuesday to give the Kettle Run Cougars a 3-0 victory over Osbourn Park’s field hockey team on the road in Manassas.
The victory gave Kettle Run a 2-1 record while dropping the Yellow Jackets to 1-2.
Scoring goals for the Cougars were Jessica Wood, Samantha Malloy and Aubrey Kearns, while Abby Smith and Sarah Horton had one assists apiece.
