The Patriot Pioneers continued their undefeated start to the field hockey season Monday by recording their third consecutive shutout with a 3-0 victory over Woodbridge at home in Nokesville.
Senior goalie Alexa Smith leads a Patriot defense that hasn’t allowed a goal since Aug. 27 en route to a 5-0 record.
Offensively, junior Sophia Browning had one goal against Woodbridge while senior Lauren Gresham scored two to give her 11 goals total this fall. Gresham previously scored two goals Friday during a 4-0 home victory over Colgan.
That gave Pioneers coach Emily Ortiz 50 wins in her tenure with Patriot.
