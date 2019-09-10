B_PHS_FH_02_Alexa_Smith.JPG

Goalie Alexa Smith (32) has led the Kettle Run Courgars to three consecutive shutouts, including a 3-0 win Monday over Woodbridge.

 File photo by Randy Litzinger

The Patriot Pioneers continued their undefeated start to the field hockey season Monday by recording their third consecutive shutout with a 3-0 victory over Woodbridge at home in Nokesville. 

Senior goalie Alexa Smith leads a Patriot defense that hasn’t allowed a goal since Aug. 27 en route to a 5-0 record.

Offensively, junior Sophia Browning had one goal against Woodbridge while senior Lauren Gresham scored two to give her 11 goals total this fall. Gresham previously scored two goals Friday during a 4-0 home victory over Colgan.

That gave Pioneers coach Emily Ortiz 50 wins in her tenure with Patriot.

