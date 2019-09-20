Battlefield 7
Woodbridge 23
Spotsylvania 30
Brentsville 34
Stonewall Jackson 42
Brooke Point 7
Patriot 35
Forest Park 13
Osbourn Park 0
Gar-Field 16
Colonial Forge 59
Hylton 7
George Mason 36
Manassas Park 0
Heritage 13
Fauquier 14
Millbrook 55
Kettle Run 27
