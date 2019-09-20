B_GF_Foot_Bishop_Fitzgerald_SJ_Foot_271_Elijah_Reese.JPG

Bishop Fitzgerald (10) and the Gar-Field Indians beat Osbourn Park 16-0 Friday while Elijah Reese and the Stonewall Jackson Raiders beat Brooke Point 42-7.

 File photo by Doug Stroud

Battlefield 7

Woodbridge 23

Spotsylvania 30

Brentsville 34

Stonewall Jackson 42

Brooke Point 7

Patriot 35

Forest Park 13

Osbourn Park 0

Gar-Field 16

Colonial Forge 59

Hylton 7

George Mason 36

Manassas Park 0

Heritage 13

Fauquier 14

Millbrook 55

Kettle Run 27

