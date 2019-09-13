Potomac Falls 12
Battlefield 16
Woodbridge 28
Patriot 31, OT
Brentsville 21
Kettle Run 20
Forest Park 7
Stonewall 48
Osbourn 31
Colgan 22
Mountain View 35
Potomac 0
Colonial Forge 27
Freedom 30
Osbourn Park 6
Chantilly 42
Gar-Field 7
Hylton 14
Manassas Park 42
Park View 18
Liberty 27
King George 17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.