Anthony Marble (22) and the Stonewall Jackson Raiders defeated Forest Park 48-7 Friday, while Marcus Young (11) and the Gar-Field Indians lost to Hylton 14-7.

 File photo by Doug Stroud

Potomac Falls 12

Battlefield 16

Woodbridge 28

Patriot 31, OT

Brentsville 21

Kettle Run 20

Forest Park 7

Stonewall 48

Osbourn 31

Colgan 22

Mountain View 35

Potomac 0

Colonial Forge 27

Freedom 30

Osbourn Park 6

Chantilly 42

Gar-Field 7

Hylton 14

Manassas Park 42

Park View 18

Liberty 27

King George 17

