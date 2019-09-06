B_Foot_04_Placeholder
File photo by Randy Litzinger

Stonewall 41

Gar-Field 7

Colgan 7

Mount Vernon 38

Potomac 21

Osbourn 13

Forest Park 27

Annandale 21

Patriot 6

Mountain View 37

Freedom 47

Riverbend 0

Osbourn Park 23

Herndon 7

Hylton 34

West Potomac 33

Maret 46

Manassas Park 14

Brentsville 0

Fauquier 32

Heritage 14

Kettle Run 6

Courtland 35

Liberty 40

