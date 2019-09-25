The Patriot Pioneers won their third consecutive Cedar Run District game Tuesday by beating Battlefield’s field hockey team 1-0 at home in Nokesville.
Lauren Gresham’s 15th goal of the season gave Patriot an 8-1 record with a 3-0 mark in the district.
Goalie Alexa Smith added five saves for the Pioneers’ sixth shutout of the season.
Osbourn field hockey 6, Potomac 0
IvyLynn Powell scored four goals Monday to help the Osbourn Eagles rebound from consecutive losses by beating Potomac’s field hockey 6-0 at home in Manassas.
So Powell leads the Eagles with 11 goals this season. Kenya Briones-Romero and Nicole Sorto-Alfaro also had one goal each Monday, while adding one assist apiece were Powell, Ayaan Johnson, Lianty Yularnis and Gabriella Bustillo.
Defensively, Osbourn limited the Panthers to zero shots on goal, while the Eagles had 16 shots on goal offensively.
