B_PHS_Foot_809_Cody_Rogers.JPG

Cody Rogers (8) and the Patriot Pioneers beat Hylton 42-14 Friday while Woodbridge defeated Forest Park 31-30 in overtime.

 File photo by Doug Stroud

Freedom 47

Battlefield 0

Woodbridge 31

Forest Park 30, OT

Loudoun Valley 26

Brentsville 6

Stonewall Jackson 7

Westfield 23

Colgan 15

Potomac 13

Hylton 14

Patriot 42

Osbourn Park 0

John Champe 40

Independence 17

Osbourn 27

James Wood 39

Kettle Run 21

Culpeper 7

Liberty 28

