Senior-powered Manassas Park boys' basketball team's playoff run ends

Heading into the regional semifinals versus top-seed William Monroe, Manassas Park was hopeful of a big win; but it was not to be, as the Cougars fell to James Monroe 60-45 on Tuesday in Stanardsville. Jace Garza led the Cougars with 17 points.
The loss didn’t mar an amazing year that saw Manassas Park finish 9-12, with numerous games against Class 6 schools. The Cougars were 6-3 in the Northwestern District.
Seven-year head coach Gary Chicko sure enjoyed the ride, which saw the Cougars fall one win short.
“At the beginning of the year, we were learning how to play together and win. We are even more of a team now,” said Chicko.
A convincing 64-49 victory Feb. 18 over Culpeper put the Cougars on the brink of making states.
“I want them to reach that next level,” said Chicko, who took Manassas Park to regionals three years ago, only to be upset in the semis as the No. 1 seed.
Loaded with veteran talent
The Cougars relied heavily on six key seniors, chiefly point guard Payton Simmons, the Northwestern District’s Class 3 Player of the Year.
Simmons, the Cougars’ top scorer, came within two assists of a triple-double in the win over Culpeper.
It was Simmons’ buzzer-beating 3-pointer that completed Manassas Park’s 70-69 comeback win Jan. 21 over Skyline, a game the Cougars trailed by 10 at the half as Simmons battled an injury.
Chicko said he and Simmons are “in sync,” knowing what each other wants with few words.
“He runs the show out there. He’s our floor general. He sets everybody else up and gets everybody where they need to go, getting them in the right positions.”
Chicko said Simmons’ scoring average has dipped, but “he’s an even better player now,” finding teammates for scoring opportunities.
“He’s not about his stats, he’s about winning,” said Chicko of Simmons. “To have your best player have that attitude and be that type of leader, that makes you a better team.”
Senior guards Jace Garza and Devin Chambers are first-team and second-team all-district picks, respectively. Both are scoring threats who flank Simmons in the backcourt.
Chambers, whose father Ray is Chicko’s assistant coach, transferred in prior to his junior season. Garza, like Simmons, has been on varsity since his freshman year.
“Jace was good last year, but he’s even better this year. His overall game has really evolved,” Chicko said. “And Devin’s worked so hard and really stepped up his game. He’s a much better player than he was last year. Without him we’re not having the season we’re having.”
Senior guard Isaac Malik-Duarte has been in Chicko’s system since the eighth grade.
“Having those three (Simmons, Garza, and Malik-Duarte) is very, very special to me. I’m so close to those three guys, I can’t put it into words,” the coach said.
Senior guard Philip Daniel earned second-team all-district honors on the strength of his tenacious defense.
“He doesn’t have to score a point to make an impact,” said Chicko of Daniel. “He’s everywhere on the court. He guards the other team’s best player, up in their face. He knows what they had for dinner.”
Senior forward Abdullahi Abdullahi emerged late in the season for Manassas Park.
“He’s gotten stronger, he’s rebounding, he’s scoring. He made a move [against Culpeper] that he couldn’t have made at the beginning of the year,” Chicko said.
The improvement the Cougars have made from November to February makes Chicko proud.
“I love these kids. I do. They’re very coachable, they listen, and they get better with every practice,” the coach said. “They’re all very close, and we’ve really progressed as the season went along.”
Scheduling for success
Chicko challenged his senior-laden squad early, front-loading Manassas Park’s schedule with games against Class 6 opponents Osbourn, Gainesville, Hylton, and Colgan.
Though the Cougars came up short in those early contests, losing them by an average of 6.5 points, including a double-overtime loss to Colgan that the Cougars nearly won in regulation, Chicko said his team came together in those contests.
“We did that with a purpose,” Chicko said. “Our goal was to get us to the point we’re at now.”
The Cougars already realized one of their goals when they hosted a postseason game Feb. 11 versus Warren County, a 52-51 win.
“Our next goal is to make the state tournament. That’s what we’re trying to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.