We’re heading for home in high school baseball and softball with final games approaching and titles on the line.
Entering this week, Battlefield sits atop the Cedar Run in both baseball and softball, while Woodbridge softball is unbeaten in the Cardinal District and Colgan baseball is riding another winning streak.
Osbourn Park is hot on the Bobcats’ tails in softball, while Patriot is Battlefield’s nearest challenger in baseball. Forest Park baseball and Colgan softball are in the late-season mix, too.
In the Class 3 Northwestern District, Brentsville softball and baseball are putting together winning campaigns.
Battlefield baseball leads Patriot in Cedar Run race
The Battlefield Bobcats (14-2, 9-1 going into Thursday) are in a dead heat with Freedom of South Riding for the district lead. Both have one Cedar Run loss.
With five precious games left before the postseason, coach Jay Burkhart preaches that the Bobcats stay the course.
“We need to stick to what has brought us success,” said Burkhart. “Handle big moments and execute. We must remember we only have one attempt for execution.”
The Bobcats have been led by their college-level pitching staff, headlined by West Virginia University signee Carson Estridge and Roanoke College future hurler Jack Robinson.
That hard-throwing duo, combined with righty Ethan Owen and freshman lefty Sammy Michel, have helped Battlefield put up seven shutouts and a team ERA of 0.92.
Michel tossed a no-hitter April 27 versus Osbourn.
“He has great off-speed to go along with his mid-80s fastball,” said Burkhart of Michel, an experienced travel-squad pitcher. “I think this pays off in not being afraid of the big stage.”
Catcher J.P. Williams, bound to play for George Mason University, has been solid both behind and at the plate. Cooper Harris leads the Bobcats in average, while Kehler Hamilton has been an extra-base threat.
Hamilton’s grand slam helped Battlefield deal Colgan its only loss in a 7-4 decision April 13.
“Our pitching has been phenomenal,” Burkhart assessed. “This team is good if we stay disciplined at the plate.”
The Patriot Pioneers (10-5, 6-3 going into Tuesday) are third in the Cedar Run standings, two games up on Gainesville in the loss column.
Coach Nick Grove thinks the Pioneers’ spring break trip to a Myrtle Beach tournament could pay dividends this postseason.
Patriot took second in the tourney, losing only to a 22-2 Aynor (S.C.) team by a 7-6 score April 15.
“The one-run loss was tough but taught us some lessons,” said Grove. He noted that Patriot’s six non-conference opponents totaled a record of 84-36.
The Pioneers don’t yet own a win over Battlefield, Colgan, or Freedom of South Riding, being outscored 25-11 in four contests against those three.
“We also know Colonial Forge and Forest Park are having strong seasons,” Grove said. “We are going to have to play flawless baseball to have a chance to reach the state tournament.”
Colgan, Forest Park dominate Cardinal District baseball
The Colgan Sharks (16-1, 7-0 going into Tuesday) made the Class 6 state final last year and look like they could make it back this year.
“Early on we were not playing to our abilities but as of late we are getting better,” coach Mike Colangelo said. “We have a team that is comprised of 15 very competitive players, all who have done their role with great success.”
The Sharks are batting over .350 as a team with more than 100 stolen bases. The pitching staff is holding opponents to a 0.34 ERA and a batting average of .099.
The only time Colgan surrendered more than two runs was a 7-4 loss April 13 to Battlefield, the Sharks’ sole setback.
Colangelo and his assistant Brandon Carter caution against overconfidence.
“It’s my job to eliminate the pressure people try to place on these young athletes,” he said. “All I hear is if Colgan doesn’t win states, it’s a disappointment. These kids will never disappoint me. I love them and wherever we finish is where we will stop and enjoy the journey.“
The Forest Park Bruins (12-5, 6-1 going into Tuesday) are hot on Colgan’s heels.
“Our expectation is to make a run at the district title and carry the momentum into postseason play,” head coach Steve DeNard said. “We are striving for consistent play all around in a team effort.”
Leadoff man Harrison Ludington has keyed the Bruins’ offense with a .407 average, .515 on-base percentage, and 19 stolen bases.
Jack Pokorak is Forest Park’s top power threat, with three homers and 29 RBI to go along with a .380 average. Fellow seniors Sean Pokorak, Zinny Kemahu, and Owen Frye have been productive offensively.
On the mound, Ludington sports a 5-0 record, while Andrew Cheripka has won three of five decisions.
The Bruins and Sharks square off May 10 in Woodbridge.
Pitching propels Brentsville baseball
The Brentsville Tigers (9-4, 3-2 going into Friday) are ahead of schedule.
“Pitching has fallen into place sooner than we expected,” coach Brian Knight said. “Coleson Russell, J.J. Hand, Charlie Monfort, and Benjy Cardone have done a great job making the jump to pitching at the varsity level. They were needed since we only had Brayden Hutchison coming back with any varsity experience.”
That youthful staff has helped the Class 3A Tigers to a 6-2 mark versus Class 4A and 6A opponents, including a 3-1 victory March 22 over Forest Park.
“Our pitching will determine how far we go in the postseason,” Knight said.
Cedar Run District softball: Battlefield, OP locked in fight
The Battlefield Bobcats (11-1, 7-1 going into Tuesday) and the Osbourn Park Yellow Jackets (10-2, 7-1 going into May 11) are locked up in a duel for the district lead.
The teams split two head-to-head meetings in narrow fashion. The Bobcats won 11-9 in extra innings March 29, then the Jackets nipped Battlefield 5-4 April 29.
After a state tournament appearance last year, Osbourn Park coach Patrick Derosa takes his team into the postseason as a senior-led group.
“We have five strong seniors that contribute to our lineup every day,” Derosa said.
Senior third baseman Darrah Nickens is OP’s top hitter with a .583 average including eight doubles and three triples. She’s also pitched to a 1.88 ERA and a 3-0 record when spelling senior starter Alena Hillyard, who’s 7-2 with a 3.35 ERA.
Hillyard, Reagan Wolford, Cassie Mills (.405 average), Samantha Borrayo (.469 average and three triples), Shelby Presgrave (.419 average and three homers) comprise the heart of OP’s lineup.
Woodbridge leads Colgan in Cardinal District softball
The Woodbridge Vikings (7-3, 6-0 going into Tuesday) are attempting to hold off Colgan (7-6, 5-1 going into Tuesday) for the district lead.
Coach Nicole Belk says her Vikings are taking a different approach.
“Pushing more team bonding,” she said. “We’re pounding the fielding reps and hitting multiple times a week.”
The Vikings boast four players already committed to play in college, including junior pitcher Grace Clary (Roanoke College), senior catcher Sarah Medellin (Shenandoah University), senior shortstop Reina Washington (Virginia State University), and senior first baseman Ryleigh Moore (Pfeiffer University).
Sophomore utility player Jericho Tate has been strong in the leadoff spot with a .486 batting average.
The Vikings look to improve on last year’s playoff run, which ended in heartbreaking fashion in a 2-1 loss to Massaponax in the Region 6B tournament.
“We have high expectations for this team, we win as a family and lose as a family and continue to get better day by day,” Belk said.
Woodbridge and Colgan face off May 13 at the Vikings’ place.
Brentsville softball out to win Northwestern District
The Brentsville Tigers (9-4, 3-1 going into Friday) are coming off a 3-2 triumph Monday over Patriot.
Brentsville is led by sophomore pitcher Tea Cornett, junior infielder Raegan Cullen, and senior Ellie Post, the reigning Region 3B Player of the Year bound to play for Christopher Newport University.
