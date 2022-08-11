The calendar may insist it’s still summer, but fall sports are already underway at high schools across Prince William County.
Already, the golf schedule has provided major events like the Riverbend Invitational and the Prince William Cup. Players are lowering their scores and teams are setting their lineups in preparation for district tournaments in the latter half of September.
Here’s a look at some of the young golfers driving, chipping, and putting on the course this season.
BATTLEFIELD
-Coach: Brian Hill
-District: Cedar Run
-Outlook: The Bobcats have two team wins already in the young season.
Battlefield captured the Riverbend Invitational on Aug. 1. led by senior Will Sear’s even-par 72, the Bobcats shot 306 to earn the team medal.
Then, on Aug. 4, the Bobcats defended their title in the Prince William Cup, shooting 297. Sear medaled with a two-under 68.
Sear and fellow senior Zach Gruninger lead Battlefield, along with seniors Kylie Podratsky, Jason Cerretani, and Colby Burnett. Juniors Jaxon Brown and Paxton Ihm, who’s nursing a wrist injury, figure into the top-6 as well.
Repeating as Region B champs and returning to the Class 6 state tournament are within the Bobcats’ reach, said Battlefield’s first-year coach Brian Hill.
BRENTSVILLE
-Coach: Gina Butler
-District: Class 3 Northwestern
-Outlook: The Tigers’ three top golfers are juniors, which excites fourth-year coach Gina Butler.
“Addison Butler and Alex Bae are always pushing each other to go low,” she said. “We have counted on them since their freshman year. Jack Cundiff has continued to improve his scores since the beginning of last season and just recorded his personal low with a 76.”
In the Curly Licklider Golf Invitational in Front Royal Aug. 3, Addison Butler (the coach’s daughter) shot 78, while Bae shot 79. Bae was the Tigers’ leader in the Prince William Cup Aug. 4, shooting 77 to place fifth. Butler shot 80 and Cundiff shot 82 in the event, earning top-1 finishes.
Those players, along with Kylan Cheney and Luke Townsend, look to add to the two district titles and one regional championship Brentsville has claimed during Butler’s tenure.
“Really working on consistency with the top three and improving our scores with the bottom three,” the coach said. “We won’t look ahead to districts or regionals until those events are upon us.”
COLGAN
-Coach: Brian Beaty
-District: Cardinal
-Outlook: It’s an experienced group of Sharks that coach Brian Beaty boasts, led by juniors Chris Wittman and Brenton Simmons. Wittman looks to duplicate the success of his freshman year, when he tied for the individual Cardinal District championship.
Aidan Patterson and Aaron Kinitz return after all-district performances a year ago, and Matt Mullori is in his fourth year of varsity golf.
“I believe that all of the players that I have mentioned above have improved from last year,” Beaty said. “Each match hopefully we can continue to get better and we’re always looking forward to the district and regional tournaments.”
GAINESVILLE
-Coach: Scott Thomas
-District: Cedar Run
-Outlook: The Cardinals return everyone from an inaugural campaign that saw them make the Region B tournament. First-year coach Scott Thomas has plenty to work with.
Sophomore Jack Schimler “is a great golfer who is super-dedicated,” Thomas said. Cassie Sengul is “a smart golfer” who’s being counted upon for consistency.
Christian Carroll is a big hitter who’s making big strides, and Zoe Heaton returns for her junior season after making the girls’ state tournament a year ago.
Charlie Cappellini is making major improvements in the season’s early going, Thomas said.
The Gainesville team measured itself against stiff competition Aug. 9 in the Patriot Invitational, featuring 20 teams from around Virginia.
“We’re looking to get into more of these elite events next season to prepare us for a playoff run.”
HYLTON
-Coach: Tony Kilgore
-District: Cardinal
-Outlook: It’s a deep pack of Bulldogs hitting the links this season, as senior captain and four-year performer Josh Kremer leads a roster of 13 golfers.
Kremer earned a spot in the Region B tournament last year, “and we are really looking forward to his success this season,” Kilgore said.
Behind him is a bevy of returning golfers who “have made huge improvements to their games over the summer.” The coach lists Tiger Clark, Bryce Granter, Dylan Wallace, Victor Moncrieffe, Michael Murphy, Nicole Bertrand, Briana Cruz, Natalie Wise, Brayden Diehl, and Joshua Jacob among them.
Kilgore hopes to guide as many Hylton golfers as possible into the postseason.
“I always look forward to the playoffs as there is such excitement in the air that just doesn’t seem to be there for the regular matches,” he said. “It’s like they know they worked so hard over the course of the season and districts is their chance to prove to themselves.”
MANASSAS PARK
-Coach: Gerry Campbell
-District: Northwestern
-Outlook: The Cougars go into the season with two golfers, senior Lucas Stoeckel and promising freshman Xavier Tickle.
In addition to coaching up Stoeckel and Tickle, Cougars coach Gerry Campbell is looking to build his program’s numbers.
“We have three eighth graders coming,” he said. “I’m looking for kids to compete and have fun. That’s all that matters to me.
“If you can walk, you can play,” he added.
OSBOURN
-Coach: Harold Boone
-District: Cedar Run
-Outlook: The Eagles are in rebuilding mode, as the team sports just two players.
Junior Liam Palmer and returning sophomore Shane Merchant are golfing for individual honors under coach Harold Boone.
“Both players are just learning the game,” Boone said.
OSBOURN PARK
-Coach: Andrew Kerper
-District: Cedar Run
-Outlook: The Jackets feature a roster of 12 golfers led by senior Paul Diakun, who just missed making the state tournament last year.
“He has a big chip on his shoulder!” coach Andrew Kerper said.
Joining Diakun in the starting six are sophomore Rosangela Le and freshman DeShaun Moten.
“She had a great first year and her scores are only getting better,” said Kerper of Le. “[Moten is] is a very good golfer with a great and controlled ego. Expecting a great four years out of him.”
Sophomore Connor Rop is expected to make substantial improvements.
“With a club upgrade, and his growth physically and mentally, he will be a great player this year,” Kerper said.
POTOMAC
-Coach: Nick Perelli
-District: Cardinal
-Outlook: The Panthers return individual Cardinal District champ Caleb Dolan to the top of their lineup.. Dolan finished 16th in the Riverbend Invitational Aug. 1 and placed 10th in the Prince William Cup Aug. 4.
He’ll compete in the College Prep Tour tournament in Midlothian Aug. 15 and 16, coach Nick Perelli said.
Joining Dolan are returning golfers Josh Farmer, Brenny Giron, and Samuel Rodriguez, the team’s most improved player according to Perelli.
Newcomers Solomon Ester and Mason Bagshaw look to crack the lineup too.
“We’re looking to finish top-two as a team in Cardinal District competition, qualify the team for regionals, and hopefully have Potomac’s first golfer in more than five years attend states,” Perelli said.
UNITY REED
-Coach: Mepes Johnson
-District: Cedar Run
-Outlook: The Lions have a four-member team this year, led by Anthony Ascone, who only took up golf a year ago.
“He has become a student of the sport and enjoys all aspects of the game,” coach Mepes Johnson said. “His improvement has been tremendous and I’m excited to see how he will play in the district tournament.”
Serenity Fraser is also learning the game quickly, Johnson said.
“She is athletic, asks the right questions, listens well, and is easy to coach.”
Senior Wyatt Throneburg is counted on to contribute, too.
Johnson had a note of admiration for her golfers.
“They are putting in a lot of long hot days!” she said.
WOODBRIDGE
-Coach: Ian Houston
-District: Cardinal
-Outlook: The Vikings figure to have at least 10 golfers this year, led by senior Jacob Stiefel.
“We’ll see how the season progresses, but I know we will see scores drop a bit by the emphasis I will place on the short game and thinking through a golf course,” coach Ian Houston said.
More than shooting low scores, Houston’s objective for his team is to build relationships through a sport that emphasizes etiquette.
“I want to see this team gel and be a support mechanism for one another,” he said. “I also want them to be proud of being on the team and feel they represent something larger than themselves.”
