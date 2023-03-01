As Osbourn Park point guard Alana Powell climbed a ladder to cut down the net following the Yellow Jackets’ third consecutive regional girls basketball championship, she thought about how great it was to do it at home.
“It was awesome, especially having all our family and friends here,” the senior said. “We never got to cut it with our home crowd and everybody here (before).”
In 2021, pandemic-restrictions were in place, and last year OP won the region title at Woodbridge.This time a mob of passionate supporters enjoyed the region victory party in the Yellow Jackets’ home gym as their hosts suffocated Gainesville 64-29.
Powell scored a game-high 21 points and was instrumental in all phases of the game. The 5-foot-7 all-state guard fed her teammates, applied oppressive defense and later rained plenty of buckets.
“We just really like to spread the ball out and get it to whoever is dominating,” Powell said.
With their 66-31 win over Colgan in the semifinals on Feb. 24, the Yellow Jackets (23-4) clinched their fourth consecutive state tournament appearance and meet Manchester (20-5) Friday in the quarterfinals, held at Unity Reed at 7 p.m. Gainesville is also going and meets Thomas Dale (23-1) on the road at Monacan High Friday at 7 p.m.
The Yellow Jackets have made it to the state finals two years in a row, falling both times to Fairfax County powerhouse James Madison.
Coach Chrissy Kelly and the Yellow Jackets are ready for another run at the crown.
“I don't know what's going to happen from this point forward, but I've learned to appreciate the journey and enjoy it with them because that's really what it's about,” Kelly said. “We still have a lot of things to get better at. Nothing's guaranteed. I can't even think about that because we got to get past Friday.”
Despite the loss, Gainesville (23-4) is headed to states as well. Coach Daniel Nemerow and the Cardinals are making waves in the program’s second year.
“What these girls have done in two years with us is really impressive. We're trying to create a culture. We're trying to build a program that’s got some of the same pedigree that Osbourn Park has built,” Nemerow said.
The Yellow Jackets defeated the Cardinals for the fourth time this year, sweeping both regular season matchups, then winning the district tournament final, 52-42.
“They're just going to guard you on every inch of the floor,” Nemerow said. “They're relentless. Osbourn Park is not going to stop pressuring you, they're not going to stop attacking you.”
The first quarter started with sophomore center Alex Brown making the Yellow Jackets’ first four shots. Waiting under the basket, Brown collected passes from OP’s driving guards and repeatedly finished at the rim to open a 12-8 first quarter lead. She finished with 12.
The second quarter was takeover time for Powell, who converted steals into three layups, then nailed a floater from just inside the 3-point line at the buzzer to give Osbourn Park a 34-21 lead at the break.
“Alana was instrumental in dictating the offense and composing us. She's our quarterback. You don't have a point guard; you don’t have a chance. And she has just been phenomenal all season,” Kelly said.
Senior wing player Danielle Darfourwas another impactful Jacket, playing rugged defense, scoring seven points and drawing rave reviews from her coach.
Said Kelly of her squad’s ferocious defense, which featured numerous halfcourt traps: “That was called Danielle Darfour. We're going to go defensively as she goes and she came out a completely different human being and that really changed the dynamic of the game,” Kelly said.
“It's just bringing intensity every time. That's what we focus on,” Darfour said.
In the third quarter, Osbourn Park outscored Gainesville 22-3 as the turnovers kept coming, rarely allowing the Cardinals to advance the ball past halfcourt.
“Our speed and athleticism that we have this year, we're able to do that, and we're able to do it well,” senior Kori Cole said.
With the score out of reach, Osbourn Park backed off with their press in the fourth as both teams eventually emptied the bench.
OP also got scoring from Samia Sneed (seven points), Cole (six) and Angie Yann (six).
The Cardinals were led by Demi Gilliam with 10, Peyton White with nine, and Ella Nhek with 6.
