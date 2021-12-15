READY, SET, SPLASH: A look at some Cardinal District swim teams

Forest Park Bruins
Outlook: Head coach Julie Denard expects the three Bruin swimmers who made states last year to make it back this year.
“I’m very excited about this season,” said Denard, Forest Park’s fifth-year coach. “We’ve always been competitive on the boys side, but this year our girls program has grown and we have so much talent.”
Senior Lindsay Juhlin and junior Delaney Bookstein, both breaststrokers and freestylers, are back after making states last year, as is junior butterflier and breaststroker Dawson Truong, who was a boys state qualifier.
Denard said a crop of promising freshmen is poised to keep Forest Park swimming competitive at the state level.
Gar-Field Red Wolves
Outlook: Co-head coaches Heather Bent and Stephanie Cichoski boast the biggest roster they’ve had in their four seasons leading the Gar-Field program.
“There is swimming talent at Gar-Field,” Bent said. “Success for us, this season, would be having some individual swimmers qualify for regionals.”
Junior freestyler Mikal Helms and freshman Keyen Coates headline the boys team, while junior Augustina "Noelia" Rea leads Gar-Field’s girls.
Sophomore boys Mauricio Penado and Landyn Burgis, who also dives competitively, are being counted on as well.
“We have swimmers with a deeper understanding of technique,” Bent said.
Potomac Panthers
Outlook: Fourth-year head coach Angie Strycharz added some star power to her staff this season, as state-level swimmer Amy Freeze returns to her alma mater as an assistant coach.
Along with assistant Robbie Kelly, the Potomac staff will look to get the most out of leading male swimmer Owen Howery and top female swimmer Briana Lane, both of whom have state-level potential.
Potomac’s girls team also counts on Kelsey Hulett, Rania Carter, and Ari Carter, while the boys’ side is aided by Dylan Mumford, David Doty, and Will Murphy.
Woodbridge Vikings
Outlook: In Chris Bodmer’s five years as the Vikings’ head coach, he’s never had as many freshmen as this season.
“I always judge our success on improvement,” Bodmer said. “Are we better swimmers in February than we were in November?”
Emily Makin, the school record-holder for the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard breaststroke, is back for the Viking girls, as is Valentina Manko.
The boys are led by regional qualifiers Benny Firtag, Ben Fields and Carter Brown, along with freestyler Aiden Grendysz.
