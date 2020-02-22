Four Prince William County wrestlers won Class 6 wrestling state championships Saturday as part of the county contingent that claimed 18 medals overall at Robinson Secondary School in Fairfax.
Josh Mancia won the 285-pound title to help Woodbridge finish third in the team standings with 119 points while Forest Park placed fourth as a team (108 points) with Cade Eversley winning the 220 title and Carson Miller claiming the 126 championship.
Potomac's Emmanuel Ayi-Bonte added the 195 championship as his Panthers took 16th as a team with 35 points while Oscar Smith won the team title with 194.5, followed by runner-up Kellam with 120. Battlefield placed 12th with 41.5, Colgan finished 22nd with 28, Gar-Field and Osbourn tied for 32nd with 15 each, Hylton placed 34th with 13, Patriot took 39th with nine and Osbourn Park and Stonewall Jackson tied for 44th with three apiece.
Woodbridge's Mancia won the 285 final 9-5 over Chantilly's Andres Sagastume while the Vikings’ Chris Nguyen was the 106 runner-up and Sammy Congleton was the 120 runner-up with Joel Diaz third at 182, Brian Nguyen fourth at 113, Derick Dalla Costa sixth at 160 and Kwadwo Acheampong sixth at 220.
“They work hard every day,” Woodbridge coach Ty Knapp said after the Vikings won the Region 6B championship last week. “They’re great kids. They’re great people. They do the little things right.
“We had a pretty tough schedule this year,” he said. “I think it had them pretty well prepared.”
For Forest Park, Miller used a 17-2 technical fall in 5:56 to win the 126 final over Ocean Lakes' Liam Murphy while Eversley won the 220 final 4-3 over Kellam's Carter Hatchell. Also earning medals for the Bruins were Brendan Marcy (second, 145), Charlie Lopez (third, 170) and Anthony Orlando (fifth, 106). Eversley led all county wrestlers with 28 team points as he recorded pins of 50 seconds, 41 seconds and 1:24.
Potomac's Ayi-Bonte won the 195 final in triple overtime by beating Colgan's Isaiah Causey 6-5, Battlefield's Dyson Dunham took third (120) with Alex Ward fifth (170). Hylton's Tyler Tanev placed fourth (106) and Gar-FIeld's Adrian Romero finished fourth (170), while Osbourn's Andrew Holladay took sixth (126).
Tanev had the greatest underdog performance of the day by earning a medal despite entering as the No. 16 seed in the 106 bracket. Forest Park’s Miller similarly won the 126 championship as a No. 10 seed.
