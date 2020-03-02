Prince William County’s indoor track and field athletes amassed 30 state medals this weekend, including four Class 6 championships, at the Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton on Friday and Saturday.
Freedom led the county’s schools with a pair of first-place finishes to help the Eagles’ boys team place fourth with 32 points while Battlefield’s Tyler Lynch won the boys pole vault to help the Bobcats place third in the boys standings (33 points) behind champion Western Branch (47). Patriot followed in seventh (23) with Osbourn Park 18th (15), Colgan 23rd (10), Gar-Field 27th (nine), Potomac 28th (seven) and Forest Park 36th (four).
Western Branch also won the girls team title (69) with Colgan 15th (17), Osbourn Park 20th (nine), Potomac 22nd (eight), Osbourn 22nd (eight), Hylton 27th (six), Battlefield 31st (four), Patriot 33rd (three) and Woodbridge 35th (two).
Lynch vaulted 15 feet, 6 inches, while Colgan’s Bryce Lentz won the boys 3,200-meter run in 9 minutes 13.69 seconds and Freedom’s James Ansah, Jaylen Barringer, Trei Thorogood and Nick Newman combined to win the boys 1,600 relay (3:25.80) and the 800 relay (1:29.96).
Adding runner-up finishes were Osbourn Park’s Garin Gross in the boys shot put (53-7) and Battlefield’s boys 1,600 relay team of Kaden Waller, Joseph Morris, David Kennedy and Austin Gallant (3:26.23).
Placing third were Colgan’s Lauren Yeboah-Kodie (boys 55 hurdles, 8.16; long jump, 17-11.25), Patriot’s Jacob Hamacher (boys 1,600, 4:22.70), Osbourn Park’s Lewis Freeman (boys 500, 1:05.82) and Barbara Antwi (girls shot put, 40-4.75), Freedom’s Thorogood (boys 55, 6.46), Potomac’s Alicia Thomas (girls 55, 7.11) and Patriot’s boys 1,600 relay team (Marcus Wilson, Ian Gresham, Ethan Brown, Jack Daly; 3:26.42).
Finishing fourth were Freedom’s Barringer (boys 300 hurdles, 35.35), Patriot’s Wilson (boys 55 hurdles, 7.54), Osbourn’s Azaria Pack (girls high jump, 5-2) and Colgan’s Alencia Lentz (girls pole vault, 10-6).
Taking fifth were Battlefield’s Brian DiBassinga (boys triple jump, 44-7.75) and boys 3,200 relay team (Jackson Tirrell, Joseph Morris, Alex Hewitt, David Kennedy; 8:07.22), Potomac’s Tyga Golden (boys high jump, 6-0) and boys 1,600 relay team (Omar Aly, Bryan Ahouman, Dylan Driscol, Jurrell Petties; 3:28.47), Gar-Field’s Moses Koroma (boys 55 hurdles, 7.69), Forest Park’s Elijah Bellamy (boys 500, 1:05.89), Osbourn Park’s Margaret Pullen (girls pole vault, 10-0) and Hylton’s Amiya Johnson (girls 55, 7.22).
Adding sixth-place finishes were Patriot’s Jack Daly (boys 500, 1:06.65) and Marcus Wilson (boys long jump, 21-10.75), Osbourn’s Amani Salomon (girls shot put, 34-10.75) and Battlefield’s boys 800 relay (Jaysen Dennis, Elias Xereas, Gavin Anderson, Kaden Waller; 1:33.22).
