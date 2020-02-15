The Woodbridge Vikings wasted little time Saturday while ending their drought of 28 years without a region wrestling team championship.
One minute and 57 seconds into the opening match of the Class 6 Region B finals, Chris Nguyen pinned his 106-pound opponent to give Woodbridge the six points it needed to clinch the team title despite 13 finals matches remaining at John Champe High in Aldie.
He gave the Vikings an insurmountable 27.5-point lead, so they won a region title for the first time since 1991 by eventually beating runner-up Forest Park 155.5-136.
“It’s a pretty big deal,” Nguyen said. “It feels great to know that your match was the one that [clinched] your team win.”
Nguyen’s teammates gave him the opportunity to score those pivotal points by helping Woodbridge build a substantial 132.5-111 lead over the Bruins entering the finals.
“It’s nice to finally get one after all these years,” seventh-year Woodbridge coach Ty Knapp said of winning the region title. “It’s nice to see all their hard work being rewarded. We’ve been in some pretty tough regions over the years.”
The Vikings frequently fell tantalizingly close to a title recently, placing among the top seven teams in their region each of the past five seasons. That run included a third-place finish last winter and a runner-up finish in 2017-18, both in Region 6C. The Vikings also took third at the 2016-17 6A South Region meet.
During that stretch, Colonial Forge won four region titles and Robinson won two.
“They [both] were kicking butt and winning state titles,” Knapp said. “It’s good to finally bring one [region title] back with us. … Just proud of the guys.”
The Vikings finished well ahead of third-place Riverbend (116.5 points) while Colgan placed fourth (112) with Battlefield fifth (91.5), Patriot sixth (74.5), Potomac tied for seventh (66), Forge ninth (61), Osbourn 10th (43), Stonewall Jackson 12th (20), Hylton 13th (19), Gar-Field 14th (18) and Osbourn Park 15th (12).
Individually for Woobridge, Sammy Congleton won the 120 championship while Joel Diaz won at 182 and Josh Mancia won at 285.
“It feels great,” Diaz said of contributing to the team title. “We’ve always had a really good [team] bond. We all put in a lot of time in the offseason, so seeing all that come together was really rewarding.”
The Vikings led all teams with six wrestlers advancing to the finals, winning four titles, while Potomac’s Emmanuel Ayi-Bonte won the 195 championship.
The Bruins, meanwhile, went 4-for-4 in the finals. Brendan Marcy won at 145, Jack Bobeck at 152, Carlie Lopez at 170 and Cade Eversley at 220.
“That’s big,” Knapp said. “A lot of times that’s going to win you team tournaments.
“They have some studs,” he said. “They had a great tournament.”
But Woodbridge compensated with Brian Nguyen placing third in the 113 weight class and Carter Lyda third at 138, while Derick Dalla Costa was the 160 runner-up and Kwadwo Acheampong took second at 220. So Forest Park fell short in the team standings.
“It’s frustrating,” Eversley said, “but we’ll see them at states.”
All of the Region 6B teams will have a disadvantage at the Class 6 state meet because Region 6A champion Oscar Smith has 14 state-qualifiers and 6A runner-up Kellem has 12. Woodbridge leads 6B with eight state wrestlers while Colgan and Forest Park have seven each with five for Battlefield. Adding four each are Patriot and Potomac while Osbourn has three and Hylton has two with one apiece for Gar-Field, Osbourn Park and Stonewall Jackson (see box for state qualifiers).
Regardless, the Vikings and Bruins will enter state with plenty of confidence after they combined for 10 region finalists and eight region champions.
“I’m sure that our team can pull through, because we have a lot of heart,” Eversley said. “Since the begging of the season our goal’s been a team state title. I just believe in my team. I trust us, and our coaches.”
Woodbridge’s Diaz felt similarly.
“We pushed a lot of guys through” to state, he said. “And it’s guys that are not just going to go there and compete, but they’re go there to compete to win. So we feel confident.”
The Vikings’ lower-weight wrestlers could determine how their team does at state. The Nguyen cousins and Congleton combined to score 60 points Saturday during the region meet with their performances in the 106, 113 and 120 classes
“Me, Brian and Sammy, we’ve been [practice] partners for a really long time,” Chris Nguyen said. “That chemistry … it’s just a special bond that we have. And hopefully we can use that to have three consecutive state titles.”
“Starting with those three always really helps us out,” Knapp said.
Nguyen, who pinned all three of his opponents Saturday, tied for a region-high 24 points with 23 from Mancia, 22 from Congleton and 21.5 from Diaz. They all entered the day as Cardinal District champions along with Brian Nguyen and Dalla Costa.
Woodbridge, in fact, had region-qualifiers in all 14 classes after winning the district title over Forest Park, 246-202. So the Vikings justifiably believed they could secure their first region title in nearly 30 years.
“We didn’t want to mention it too much leading up to it, just because we didn’t want to have it in the back of our heads,” Diaz said. “But we knew the importance of [ending the drought], and we just went out and performed the way we knew we could.”
Chris Nguyen agreed.
“I just expected this to happen because I see the work we do in our [practice] room,” he said. “It was just grind, grind, grind.
“And Coach Knapp and Coach [Ryan] Hunsberger, I really credit most of it to them,” he said. “They push us past our limits.”
It also helped that Woodbridge lost only four starters to graduation following last season, although those departures included heavyweight state champion Seth Ellsmore and state medalists in Peter Sepulveda and Yousuf Hammad.
“They were really critical members of our team,” Diaz said. “So the rest of us really had to step up to fill those roles.
“Of course we have a lot of natural talent, but it goes a lot beyond that,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of heart on our team, and the bond that we’ve created.”
Diaz didn't have one of the four pins recorded in the finals Saturday, but he still provided one of the most dominant performances by beating Patriot's Connor Callaway 14-6 in a major decision. Diaz fell behind 2-0 less than 15 seconds into the first period, but his takedown late in the first led to three back points for an 8-3 lead.
“He got that first takedown, and it didn’t really sit too well with me,” Diaz said. “I knew I had to come back and do my thing.”
So the senior won the first region title of his career after placing third in 6C last season.
“It means a lot to me, after just seeing all the time I put in,” he said. “That just comes from finding the best people in the [practice] room and always wanting to drill with them, including the coaches, to get that experience. And wrestling a lot in tournaments outside of the season.”

Congleton, meanwhile, won his second consecutive region title (at 113 last season) by narrowly beating Battlefield's Dyson Dunham 1-0 at 120. Congleton scored the only point with an early escape during the second period. Then he managed to ride out Dunham for the final two minutes of the third period.
In the heavyweight final, Mancia won the title despite placing only sixth in Region 6C last season at 220. He moved to 285 this winter to replace Ellsmore, a 2018-19 state champion. And by beating Stonewall Jackson’s Leon Olson 8-0 in the final Saturday he ended up with a region-title accomplishment that Ellsmore had.
Elsewhere, like Diaz, Chris Nguyen won the first region title of his career as a senior by pinning John Champe's Nick Marack shortly before the end of the first period in the 106 final. Marck began the match promisingly with his successful shot serving as the starter’s pistol for all ensuing action, but Nguyen quickly countered by controlling Marck’s ankle. Then the Woodbridge senior worked to March’s back for a 2-0 lead before turning that position into a pin.
So Nguyen advanced to state for the second time in his career after missing out last season with a fifth-place region finish. He missed much of last winter due to a concussion.
“Coming into junior year I really didn’t take injuries seriously,” he said. “I had a concussion. I didn’t tell anyone” initially.
“I went back in and then I got” hurt again, he said. “You learn what to not do and what to do.”
Acheampong also missed much of last season due to an injury, but he finished as the 220 region runner-up Saturday despite only recently joining the wrestling team after previously focusing solely on football.
“We’re super proud of him; of his effort,” Knapp said. “So hopefully he can keep it rolling for one more good week at states.”
Forest Park’s Eversley defeated Acheampong in the 220 region final by pinning the Woodbridge wrestler in 1:59, but there’s no shame in being pinned by Eversley. The Forest Park senior won via fall in all three of his region matches, so he has an incredible 135 pins in his career, accounting for more than 90 percent of his victories.
“Since I’ve started wrestling I’ve always been good at pinning,” he said. “I have no clue” why.
The Bruins’ other region titles also happened in impressive fashion with Marcy, Bobeck and Lopez winning three finals in a four-match stretch. Marcy pinned Patriot's Major McCoy in 3:54 during the 145 final for his third victory via fall of the tournament.
Then Bobeck pinned Patriot's Vincenzo Corvetto in 1:13 during the 152 final after posting the quickest pin of the tournament with a 19-second victory over Colgan's Andrew Goff in the semifinals. Lopez followed in the 170 final with a 9-5 decision over defending region champion Alex Ward of Battlefield.
“I was expecting for us to do that,” Eversley said of the Bruins’ 4-for-4 run in the finals. “I feel pretty good. It’s a lot of hard work in the practice room, and obviously it paid off here.”
